Indicators: Waddah Attar Scalping -MT4 - page 2

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Can these be made to operate on a daily time frame of candles?
 

Here's an updated version. Main change is I fixed a performance issue where 1000 bars where recomputed on every tick. And it's using the new indicator interface, timeframes as inputs etc.

(Updated with MT5 version.)

 
lippmaje:

Here's an updated version. Main change is I fixed a performance issue where 1000 bars where recomputed on every tick. And it's using the new indicator interface, timeframes as inputs etc.

(Updated with MT5 version.)

Hi is not working the indicator
 
Fernando Frontera:
Hi is not working the indicator

It's looking up data on the two timeframes you specified in the inputs. You need to make sure you got candle history for both.

Here's an update that I use meanwhile. It's now working with a single timeframe. Switch your chart to all available timeframes before using it.

EURUSD
 

Thanks I was trying the indicator on the simulator :)

Lippmaje for what is the inpmaxbar setting?

lippmaje:

It's looking up data on the two timeframes you specified in the inputs. You need to make sure you got candle history for both.

Here's an update that I use meanwhile. It's now working with a single timeframe. Switch your chart to all available timeframes before using it.

 
Fernando Frontera:

Thanks I was trying the indicator on the simulator :)

Lippmaje for what is the inpmaxbar setting?

It's a limitation for the bars to draw. You can set it to 0 to get all bars. The default is 1000 which is sufficient for ~16 hours of M1 history or ~80 hours on M5 chart.
 
lippmaje:

It's looking up data on the two timeframes you specified in the inputs. You need to make sure you got candle history for both.

Here's an update that I use meanwhile. It's now working with a single timeframe. Switch your chart to all available timeframes before using it.

I have been trying v12 in Strategy tester but it  will not produce any data other than 0 in both buffers.

Has anyone got this to work with iCustom?

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