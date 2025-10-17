Indicators: Next price predictor using Neural Network - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
thank you for your nice work.
can you write this code for MQL5?
thanks in advance.
Hi,
Sorry, I am late into the game.
This is a brilliant piece of work, Vlad.
I took the liberty to change your BPNN.cpp to fix the new/delete issues...
Here's the files.
Next price predictor using Neural Network:
Author: Vladimir
Having lots of issues. Kindly, let me know why the dll is not getting imported? I tried to rebuild the DLL but it got crashed. Is there MQL5 based version of the code available? Please help me.
Having lots of issues. Kindly, let me know why the dll is not getting imported? I tried to rebuild the DLL but it got crashed. Is there MQL5 based version of the code available? Please help me.
All seems to be OK (for both smoothed and regular version)
All seems to be OK (for both smoothed and regular version)
I have tried to convert it to MQL5. There I am getting the error. I have also created a topic for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/236616
Please check it.
I have tried to convert it to MQL5. There I am getting the error. I have also created a topic for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/236616
Please check it.
If you are using 64 bit metatrader 5 then you should rebuild the dll as 64 bit (otherwise the dll can cause the issues that you have)
If you are using 64 bit metatrader 5 then you should rebuild the dll as 64 bit (otherwise the dll can cause the issues that you have)
I have dll that is 64 bit rebuild. If you want then you can check it from here: Dll with project
I have dll that is 64 bit rebuild. If you want then you can check it from here: Dll with project
This is what I get when I try to check that dll
This is what I get when I try to check that dll
But I have created the dll with x64.
My dependency walker shows this: