Indicators: Next price predictor using Neural Network - page 4

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Thanks for posting your code (a few years back!), gpwr. The problem I have with it is that changing the parameters stops it working. Curiously, I can change the number of inputs on the indicator up to 17, but no further without the indicator vanishing. But when I access the indicator with iCustom in the MT4 strategy tester, any change from 12 inputs seems to give zero values for the indicator. Make any sense to anyone? I've tried things like recompiling my code and the indicator with the default values changed. I would recompile the DLL, but as far as I can see, the C++ makes no reference to specific input values, so I can't see what the problem could be there.
 

Hi

thank you for your nice work.

can you write this code for MQL5?

thanks in advance.

 

Hi,

Sorry, I am late into the game.

This is a brilliant piece of work, Vlad.

I took the liberty to change your BPNN.cpp to fix the new/delete issues...

Here's the files.

Files:
bpnn2.zip  10 kb
 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

Next price predictor using Neural Network:

Author: Vladimir

Having lots of issues. Kindly, let me know why the dll is not getting imported? I tried to rebuild the DLL but it got crashed. Is there MQL5 based version of the code available? Please help me.

 
jafferwilson:

Having lots of issues. Kindly, let me know why the dll is not getting imported? I tried to rebuild the DLL but it got crashed. Is there MQL5 based version of the code available? Please help me.

All seems to be OK (for both smoothed and regular version)


 
Mladen Rakic:

All seems to be OK (for both smoothed and regular version)


I have tried to convert it to MQL5. There I am getting the error. I have also created a topic for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/236616

Please check it.

DLL import not working in MQL5
DLL import not working in MQL5
  • 2018.04.13
  • www.mql5.com
I am trying to make the MQL4 project to MQL5...
 
jafferwilson:

I have tried to convert it to MQL5. There I am getting the error. I have also created a topic for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/236616

Please check it.

If you are using 64 bit metatrader 5 then you should rebuild the dll as 64 bit (otherwise the dll can cause the issues that you have)

 
Mladen Rakic:

If you are using 64 bit metatrader 5 then you should rebuild the dll as 64 bit (otherwise the dll can cause the issues that you have)

I have dll that is 64 bit rebuild. If you want then you can check it from here:  Dll with project

 
jafferwilson:

I have dll that is 64 bit rebuild. If you want then you can check it from here:  Dll with project

This is what I get when I try to check that dll


 
Mladen Rakic:

This is what I get when I try to check that dll


But I have created the dll with x64.

my image


My dependency walker shows this:  

dep walker

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