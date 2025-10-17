Indicators: Next price predictor using Neural Network - page 5
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But I have created the dll with x64.
In the case of that dll, it is not enough just to change the platform. You have to make changes in the code too
For start : check the 3rd line of stdafx.h file. And so on ...
In the case of that dll, it is not enough just to change the platform. You have to make changes in the code too
For start : check the 3rd line of stdafx.h file. And so on ...
I have tried that too. I have blocked the 3rd line and changed the values of the targetver.h to:
Still no effect on the error. please check the dependency walker on my system:
In the case of that dll, it is not enough just to change the platform. You have to make changes in the code too
For start : check the 3rd line of stdafx.h file. And so on ...
Can you help me please?
Hello all,
This comment can be removed please.
Hello, When I run the indicator, the MetaTrader crashes and exits! Why?
Hello,
I'm getting the same problem.
Maybe the indicator is not compatible with the new versions of MT4.
When I run the indicator, MetaTrader exits. There may be a newer version of this indicator that does not have this problem.