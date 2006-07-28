Indicators: DailyPivot Shift
I very strongly recommend that indicator code writers include in the .mq4 code INSTRUCTIONS ON USING THE INPUT VALUES! I cannot tell you all how frustrating it is to see a possibly good indicator, but that has ABSOLLUTELY NO INSTRUCTIONS on using it. Take this one for example.....the prime feature, we are to understand, is the ability to SHIFT TIME so that the start point of calculations can be something other than the users server time for the start of a day, and maybe select the start of the London open instead. Fine, but WHICH WAY do we shift the time? Is NY time PlUS hours or MINUS hours from London? A silly question? No! We have code in this base that use opposite conventions, so which way does the code in this indicator work? And what is the ExtFormula input all about? I have no way of knowing since the code writer completely omitted ANY instructions on the use of this indicator.....something that could have been added into the beginning of the .mq4 code with just a few minutes of typing!
If this code is worthy, i recommend the writer invest a few more minutes of time to include much needed intructions, so users can get the value out of this indicator the writer obviously thought was there considering the time the writer spent to produce the code in the first place!
Hi,
I agree entirely with yr comment about explanations for external inputs. Especially for those that do not have source.
Could put it in ext inputs as notes or as comments in the source.
Cheers
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DailyPivot Shift:
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.