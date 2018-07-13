New MetaTrader 4 build? build 1126?
AWer1001:Beta version, not officially released yet. Anyway they don't add anything (except MetaEditor which is common to MT5), only fixing bugs.
Did they update MT4? If yes, how do i find out the new whatever they added to it?
Hello dear fellow traders and coders, good day/night. I created this post because i turned on my pc today and opened my MT4 to continue working in some projects and it asked me to update, wierd at first but i did. afterwards i found out this:
Did they update MT4? If yes, how do i find out the new whatever they added to it?
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Hello dear fellow traders and coders, good day/night. I created this post because i turned on my pc today and opened my MT4 to continue working in some projects and it asked me to update, wierd at first but i did. afterwards i found out this:
Did they update MT4? If yes, how do i find out the new whatever they added to it?