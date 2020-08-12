Please Help Anyone Can coding this

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formula this indicator


input symbol1 = currency 1

input symbol2 = currency 2


SpX2 = Absolute(Close from currency 1 - Close from currency 2)*100,000

and have zero line

now Plot "SpX2" to chart same  macd and RSI  same this picture

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anyone can coding mt4 indicators?





 

In MT5 you can have the 'spread' as a custom symbol without coding and then put any indicator on its chart.

Terminal/Symbols/Custom/Create

 
kypa:

In MT5 you can have the 'spread' as a custom symbol without coding and then put any indicator on its chart.

Terminal/Symbols/Custom/Create

thanks you   but  it formular    Close from currency 1  to  close from currency 2

 
theartquant: thanks you   but  it formular    Close from currency 1  to  close from currency 2

But nothing. The formula is irrelevant to kypa's post.

 

Fill in "currency 1 - currency 2" as synthetic formula for the instrument. Plotting a line chart of it will provide what you want. The full candlestick chart will be even more informative for your idea.

And then there is object chart - add one of those with your custom symbol on the main chart so you can visually compare the quotes.

You don't have to code anything for this.

 

PLEASE HELP ME !

Hello all of experts.

I'm having a problem.

I want to write a simple indicator that can not be written.

The content is: Connect the open price of all candles.

I hope someone can help me write the full indicator.

thanks pro.

 
PhamThanhVN:

PLEASE HELP ME !

Hello all of experts.

I'm having a problem.

I want to write a simple indicator that can not be written.

The content is: Connect the open price of all candles.

I hope someone can help me write the full indicator.

thanks pro.

Hello please post a job here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Thank You.

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Marco vd Heijden:

Hello please post a job here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Thank You.

Thanks Bro
 
PhamThanhVN:

PLEASE HELP ME !

Hello all of experts.

I'm having a problem.

I want to write a simple indicator that can not be written.

The content is: Connect the open price of all candles.

I hope someone can help me write the full indicator.

thanks pro.

Here you are.

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers      1
#property indicator_plots        1
#property indicator_type1        DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1       clrRed
#property indicator_width1       2

double Buffer[];


int OnInit()
{
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer, true);
   return(0);
}


int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                       const int prev_calculated,
                       const datetime& Time[],
                       const double& Open[],
                       const double& High[],
                       const double& Low[],
                       const double& Close[],
                       const long& Tick_volume[],
                       const long& Volume[],
                       const int& Spread[])
{
   ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true);

   int CurrentBar = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   
   
   if(CurrentBar == 0) 
      CurrentBar = 1;
   
   for(int i = 0; i < CurrentBar; i++)
   {
      Buffer[i] = Open[i];
   }
   
   return(rates_total);
}

ConnectOpen

 
PhamThanhVN: PLEASE HELP ME !
  1. Don't SHOUT at us, that is RUDE.
  2. Moving average of Open Price, length one. No coding required.
  3. Don't double post!
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
 
PhamThanhVN:

PLEASE HELP ME !

Please do not double post. I have deleted your post in the other thread.

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