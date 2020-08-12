Please Help Anyone Can coding this
In MT5 you can have the 'spread' as a custom symbol without coding and then put any indicator on its chart.
Terminal/Symbols/Custom/Create
In MT5 you can have the 'spread' as a custom symbol without coding and then put any indicator on its chart.
Terminal/Symbols/Custom/Create
thanks you but it formular Close from currency 1 to close from currency 2
But nothing. The formula is irrelevant to kypa's post.
Fill in "currency 1 - currency 2" as synthetic formula for the instrument. Plotting a line chart of it will provide what you want. The full candlestick chart will be even more informative for your idea.
And then there is object chart - add one of those with your custom symbol on the main chart so you can visually compare the quotes.
You don't have to code anything for this.
PLEASE HELP ME !
Hello all of experts.
I'm having a problem.
I want to write a simple indicator that can not be written.
The content is: Connect the open price of all candles.
I hope someone can help me write the full indicator.
thanks pro.
PLEASE HELP ME !
Hello all of experts.
I'm having a problem.
I want to write a simple indicator that can not be written.
The content is: Connect the open price of all candles.
I hope someone can help me write the full indicator.
thanks pro.
Hello please post a job here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Thank You.
- www.mql5.com
Hello please post a job here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Thank You.
PLEASE HELP ME !
Hello all of experts.
I'm having a problem.
I want to write a simple indicator that can not be written.
The content is: Connect the open price of all candles.
I hope someone can help me write the full indicator.
thanks pro.
Here you are.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_width1 2 double Buffer[]; int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer, true); return(0); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& Time[], const double& Open[], const double& High[], const double& Low[], const double& Close[], const long& Tick_volume[], const long& Volume[], const int& Spread[]) { ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true); int CurrentBar = rates_total - prev_calculated; if(CurrentBar == 0) CurrentBar = 1; for(int i = 0; i < CurrentBar; i++) { Buffer[i] = Open[i]; } return(rates_total); }
- Don't SHOUT at us, that is RUDE.
-
Moving average of Open Price, length one. No coding required.
- Don't double post!
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
PLEASE HELP ME !
Please do not double post. I have deleted your post in the other thread.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
========================================================================================
formula this indicator
input symbol1 = currency 1
input symbol2 = currency 2
SpX2 = Absolute(Close from currency 1 - Close from currency 2)*100,000
and have zero line
now Plot "SpX2" to chart same macd and RSI same this picture
========================================================================================
anyone can coding mt4 indicators?