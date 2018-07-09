Assuming you have the holy grail of trading system, how do you plan your trades? - page 2
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Hmm... I am asking because.. i like to solve problems, and see maximum lot size allocation work on my trading account.Yes I know holy grail does exist. =)
Yes have all been there the seconds lasting largest position you can manage.
But is that a holy grail ?
You can find it by questioning everything.
Why this and why that.
Not sure if that's problem solving but you will come across many things.
There is still drawdown to take care. You can burst your account if position size is too large.
I am looking for a formula which takes in N number of trades, and drawdown such that drawdown will not burst the account.
No. You are doing exactly that - "one day or another, price cross back the line", that's why you mind the drawdown, am I wrong ?
There's no way. It's a bad way. You have to accept the loss, to win.
As of now, it is still base on "I feel it is right to trade that lot size, so I keep trading that lot size."
So I won't dare to increase the lot size since I do not know how to determine it. The next lot size could be .. burst the account.
I have this fear that I cannot proceed further because I have no way to calculate this maximum lot size to be used.
No. You are doing exactly that - "one day or another, price cross back the line", that's why you mind the drawdown, am I wrong ?
There's no way. It's a bad way. You have to accept the loss, to win.
Can I say that you can only determine the next bigger position size only when you have cut loss in place?
Yes I mind the drawdown.
Maybe you can try the exact opposite, staying flat...
Right.. but i want to retire early. haa
No. You are doing exactly that - "one day or another, price cross back the line", that's why you mind the drawdown, am I wrong ?
There's no way. It's a bad way. You have to accept the loss, to win.
Right.. but i want to retire early. haa
I retired early.
haaJust try to do things in an unconventinal manner/ different then the rest.
I agree, 100% wins are not possible. And i think the more you have, less % of your balance you should risk, i have a formula to that, but it's the opposite of what's asked
Please show your formula. Maybe it inspires me to look in a different direction.
Can I say that you can only determine the next bigger position size only when you have cut loss in place?
What I'm telling you is actually that there's no stable strategy without stop, and there's no good strategy with an equity stoploss @ 15% that could occurs at any moment. Absolutely all trades must comes with a stoploss, even when there's a virtual stop (because if you miss it, you're done !)