about for()

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for(int k=0;k<=OrdersHistoryTotal();k++)If there are n entries their position is [0 .. n-1]. Drop the equal sign.
if(OrderComment()=="onebuystop1" ||OrderComment()=="onesellstop1")Not a good idea to use comments, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
if(OrdersHistoryTotal()==0) //////if have not close order { TimeOpenFirstOrder=0; /////// TimeOpenFirstOrder=0 }This code will never run. If the total is zero, the for loop exits immediately. Initialize your variable when declared.
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how to fix
int TimeOpenFirstOrder;
for(int k=0;k<=OrdersHistoryTotal();k++)
{
if(OrderSelect(k,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
{
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY ||OrderType()==OP_SELL )
{
if(OrderComment()=="onebuystop1" ||OrderComment()=="onesellstop1")
{
TimeOpenFirstOrder=TimeDayOfYear(OrderOpenTime()); /////////if have Order ... TimeOpenFirstOrder is ....
}
}
if(OrdersHistoryTotal()==0) //////if have not close order
{
TimeOpenFirstOrder=0; /////// TimeOpenFirstOrder=0
}
Print("TimeOpenFirstOrder=",TimeOpenFirstOrder);
////want value "TimeOpenFirstOrder" to use down
for(int i=0;i<= (TimeDayOfYear( TimeCurrent() ) - TimeOpenFirstOrder );i++)
{
}
}