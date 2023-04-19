Need help to add comments for expiration orders
OrderSend(string symbol, int cmd, double volume, double price, int slippage, double stoploss, double takeprofit, "YOUR COMMENT HERE", int magic=0, datetime expiration=0, color arrow_color=CLR_NONE)
Because Comments can change by broker, mostly write something about TP or SL or Expiration in the comment field.
Comments you can not change.
But you can find out while looking in the Order History ... OrderProfit is empty.
- pradit thongget: Help me "EA not show comment"Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
- Everything @rv saidCan't modify comments
Metaquotes language: OrderComment() is not able to be modified - Futures Trading - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Not a good idea to use comments, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
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Dear MQL4 community, thanks for all the support from everyone out there. I need some help on how to add in some comments into my OrderSend() orders which expired without any trades.
I know how to add in comments for those EA orders which successfully trade, but for some of my orders which passed expiration time without any trading, the only comment added by the server was " expiration [2010.12.27 05:45] "
I have many expired orders which were not traded at all, and all of them had the similar comments " expiration [2010.12.27 xx:xx] ", I would like to add some comments to identify which EA they were from.
The comments which I added inside OrderSend() does not appear if the order expires without any trade execution.
Appreciate if somebody out there may know how to fix this.
Best regards, Chris.