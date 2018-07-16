I need a indicator that gives 100% buy and sell signals - page 3
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I am waiting for the day that the indicator guy's go silent and all of the the indicator noise drops down, so that the real gem's that are laying at the bottom, will surface.
I can assure you that this day will come.But for now we just have to deal with PIPPRO and PIPMASTER Junk.
I am waiting for the day that the indicator guy's go silent and all of the the indicator noise drops down, so that the real gem's that are laying at the bottom, will surface.
I can assure you that this day will come.But for now we just have to deal with PIPPRO and PIPMASTER Junk.
Anything that makes money for traders, and it is free should be buried and hidden as a treasure, so all the indicator sellers can make money selling indicators.
Anything that makes money for traders, and it is free should be buried and hidden as a treasure, so all the indicator sellers can make money selling indicators.
The statement absents any logic. Why would they sell indicators to traders if they had something for free and could make unlimited money as traders?
There a free accurate trend indicator .
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263028
Learn how to use indicators first, then teach others.
the page doesnt work:(
the page doesnt work:(
They deleted it , because they would rather sell in market place , under a different name.
Jus use a ma5 on daily and weekly charts.It is only a moving average, but it is accurate and highly effective.
They deleted it , because they would rather sell in market place , under a different name.
Jus use a ma5 on daily and weekly charts.It is only a moving average, but it is accurate and highly effective.
Take your millions and leave this forum.
This is a forum for 'amateurs' not pro millionaires.
You will do us all a 'big' favor.
I have one indicator but it gives only 50% buy and 50% sell signals. But the sum is 100%.
Regarding my experiences all the formulas (channels,moving averages..) are giving %50 accurated signals. I have tried many indicators and strategies just fibonacci Works good.
Also Slope indicator is good but we need to find right parameters in right timeframe. (Slope 20/1 or Slope 80/2)...:(
I have one indicator but it gives only 50% buy and 50% sell signals. But the sum is 100%.