I need a indicator that gives 100% buy and sell signals - page 2
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:)
What do you mean,can you give further informations or examples?Thanks in advance.
PIPEMASTER is a free trend indicator , freely available on you platforms.
They have only renamed/rehashed it 500 times for mt4.
Use moving average 5 on daily charts. It is sma renamed and rehasHed as PIPMASTER. If you want to resell it, rename it again as pipking.
It is more accurate on daily /weekly charts for forex
A cross happened here, and a cross happened here, and here and here,
A cross is going to happen there ?
Nope.
A cross happened here, and a cross happened here, and here and here,
A cross is going to happen there ?
Nope.
only amateurs talk of crosses.Pros can't look at that.
I never said anything about crosses.This is a classic example of the blind trying to lead the blind on forums.
There a free accurate trend indicator .
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263028
Learn how to use indicators first, then teach others.
only amateurs talk of crosses.Pros can't look at that.
I never said anything about crosses.This is a classic example of the blind trying to lead the blind on forums.
I would not know since i don't use MA, but i know for a fact that they do not predict the future.
Only amateurs use indicators.
They are blind to the things that really work.Maybe post another chart, with x or y indicator ?
I would not know since i don't use MA, but i know for a fact that they do not predict the future.
Only amateurs use indicators.
They are blind to the things that really work.
That is why you are on forums with the most intelligent people on earth.
Maybe post another chart, with x or y indicator ?
500 moving average indicators renamed and rehashed is not enough , the coders should create 4500 more, so them we will have something useful.More indicators and charts for a moving average is for you guys.