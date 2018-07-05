Help in DLL import
I don't know much about creating windows, but it's not going to work. Even if you create a window, you can't receive the events to handle it.
- Use MessageBox,
- or spawn a standalone executable.
- or create an on chart GUI like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6
Can anyone help me by providing an example of how the following function is used correctly..
Objective is to create a small window box (like the MessageBox)..
Thanks in advance..
Also, this article describes using standard libraries to create a panel. I haven't actually gone through the article yet; it's on my to do list.
Thanks guys for your answers.. Appreciate your time.. :)
I saw @kypa use that function to undock the chart in this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/242907
Also I ask from the Service Desk about this, because I couldn't find any previous posts,
They said it is possible, but they cannot help with anything regarding DLLs.. (They said probably have to use DLLs)
I also found this EA that has such a window
I think in order to do this we have to make a custom DLL from C++ and import it..
But it seems like lot of work.. :D
Anyway guys, Thanks again for your time..
- 2018.05.05
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Can anyone help me by providing an example of how the following function is used correctly..
Objective is to create a small window box (like the MessageBox)..
Thanks in advance..