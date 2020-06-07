Experts: EMA CROSS

New comment
 

EMA CROSS:

EMA_CROSS Expert Advisor.

Author: Collector

[Deleted]  
What method that you used to test, control points, open, or every tick and what timeframe? Thxs,
[Deleted]  
This ea won't open buy/sell orders. I just get error messages "Error opening buy/sell order" when a cross happens. Any clues???
[Deleted]  
Woud you please tell me what time frame and what pairs do recommend and used to get those results?
 
2008.03.01 21:29:16    2005.04.21 15:52  EMA_CROSS_2 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 130
 
2008.03.01 21:29:16    2005.04.21 16:03  EMA_CROSS_2 EURUSD,H1: Error opening BUY order : 130
[Deleted]  

what is your parameter.....

because your EA give me always a graph like this:

 

LoL.....

[Deleted]  
Poor documentation!
[Deleted]  

Could you pls add a Magic number to the EA, as it is interfering with others

[Deleted]  
your testing model has not been done in a an extensive period. I think you chose a short period in which your program performs perfectly. however in my opinion your program can not perform perfectly in a long period.
 
MetaQuotes:

EMA CROSS:

Author: Collector

Any ema settings for opening buy and sell orders for ea.
New comment