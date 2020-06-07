Experts: EMA CROSS
What method that you used to test, control points, open, or every tick and what timeframe? Thxs,
This ea won't open buy/sell orders. I just get error messages "Error opening buy/sell order" when a cross happens. Any clues???
Woud you please tell me what time frame and what pairs do recommend and used to get those results?
Poor documentation!
Could you pls add a Magic number to the EA, as it is interfering with others
your testing model has not been done in a an extensive period. I think you chose a short period in which your program performs perfectly. however in my opinion your program can not perform perfectly in a long period.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EMA CROSS:
Author: Collector