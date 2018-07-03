trying to understand the code in rsi indacator
- imjeffd: i don't see where it adds the rsi value after the short name that gets displayed in the top left cornerBecause these is no code. That is the terminal.
- imjeffd: i also added a rigged up alarm there probably is a better way to do the timingDrop lastsec and look for a new bar.For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
New candle - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
whroeder1:
- Because these is no code. That is the terminal.
- Drop lastsec and look for a new bar.
ok i will look into it.
i was looking at
void OnTimer();
seems like that could work maybe idk
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ok so im new to programing in mt4 so i don't know a lot of the functions yet but i think i understand most of it but i don't see where it adds the rsi value after the short name that gets displayed in the top left corner
i also added a rigged up alarm there probably is a better way to do the timing