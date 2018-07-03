trying to understand the code in rsi indacator

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ok so im new to programing in mt4 so i don't know a lot of the functions yet but i think i understand most of it but i don't see where it adds the rsi value after the short name that gets displayed in the top left corner 

i also added a rigged up alarm there probably is a better way to do the timing 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       rsibot.mq4 |
//|                                                                  |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//
int lastsec = TimeSeconds(TimeCurrent());

//#property copyright   
//#property link        
//#property description
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum    0
#property indicator_maximum    100
#property indicator_buffers    1
#property indicator_color1     DodgerBlue
#property indicator_level1     30.0
#property indicator_level2     70.0
#property indicator_levelcolor clrSilver
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
//--- input parameters
input int InpRSIPeriod=14; // RSI Period
//--- buffers
double ExtRSIBuffer[];
double ExtPosBuffer[];
double ExtNegBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   string short_name;
//--- 2 additional buffers are used for counting.
   IndicatorBuffers(3);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtPosBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtNegBuffer);
//--- indicator line
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtRSIBuffer);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   short_name="RSI("+string(InpRSIPeriod)+")";
   IndicatorShortName(short_name);
   SetIndexLabel(0,short_name);
//--- check for input
   if(InpRSIPeriod<2)
     {
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpRSIPeriod = ",InpRSIPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,InpRSIPeriod);
//--- initialization done
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Relative Strength Index                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
  
  
  
   int    i,pos;
   double diff;
//---
   if(Bars<=InpRSIPeriod || InpRSIPeriod<2)
      return(0);
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtRSIBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtPosBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtNegBuffer,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- preliminary calculations
   pos=prev_calculated-1;
   if(pos<=InpRSIPeriod)
     {
      //--- first RSIPeriod values of the indicator are not calculated
      ExtRSIBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtPosBuffer[0]=0.0;
      ExtNegBuffer[0]=0.0;
      double sump=0.0;
      double sumn=0.0;
      for(i=1; i<=InpRSIPeriod; i++)
        {
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtPosBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtNegBuffer[i]=0.0;
         diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
         if(diff>0)
            sump+=diff;
         else
            sumn-=diff;
        }
      //--- calculate first visible value
      ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sump/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=sumn/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0)
         ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0-(100.0/(1.0+ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]/ExtNegBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]));
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]!=0.0)
            ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=100.0;
         else
            ExtRSIBuffer[InpRSIPeriod]=50.0;
        }
      //--- prepare the position value for main calculation
      pos=InpRSIPeriod+1;
     }
//--- the main loop of calculations
   for(i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      
      diff=close[i]-close[i-1];
      ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff>0.0?diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i-1]*(InpRSIPeriod-1)+(diff<0.0?-diff:0.0))/InpRSIPeriod;
      if(ExtNegBuffer[i]!=0.0)
         ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0-100.0/(1+ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]);
          
      else
        {
         if(ExtPosBuffer[i]!=0.0)
            ExtRSIBuffer[i]=100.0;
         else
            ExtRSIBuffer[i]=50.0;
        }
     }
     if(lastsec>45){
     
      lastsec = TimeSeconds(TimeCurrent());
     
     }
     if(((ExtRSIBuffer[(rates_total-1)] >= 70) || (ExtRSIBuffer[(rates_total-1)] <= 30)) && (lastsec <= (TimeSeconds(TimeCurrent())-10))){
       
       PlaySound("alert2.wav");
       Print(ExtRSIBuffer[(rates_total-1)]+" alert"+iRSI(NULL,0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,0) );
       lastsec = TimeSeconds(TimeCurrent());
     }
     if(ExtRSIBuffer[(rates_total-1)] >= 71){
       Print("sell");
     
     } 
     if(ExtRSIBuffer[(rates_total-1)] <= 29){
       Print("buy");
     
     }
     
//---
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
  1. imjeffd: i don't see where it adds the rsi value after the short name that gets displayed in the top left corner
    Because these is no code. That is the terminal.

  2. imjeffd: i also added a rigged up alarm there probably is a better way to do the timing 
    Drop lastsec and look for a new bar.
    For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
    I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
              New candle - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
 
whroeder1:
  1. Because these is no code. That is the terminal.

  2. Drop lastsec and look for a new bar.

ok i will look into it. 

i was looking at 

void OnTimer();

seems like that could work maybe idk

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