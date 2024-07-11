Local Network Farm can not be used! - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Local Network Farm can be used before, but today I found It can't be used!
I have two PC, IP is "192.168.2.101" and "192.168.2.102".
I have already create "inbound" rules for the ports : Windows Firewall > Advanced Settings > Inbound Rules > New Rule ...
But both of them can't find each other.
I use windown10_64,version 1803.
Does anyone encountered this situation ? And Does anyone knows What is process to add Local Network Farm?
it worked for me when i turned off the firewall
I am having an issue in which none of the agents in my local network farm can connect. In the strategy tester journal it repeatedly says it is connecting to the agents, then after it has connected it saying it is connecting again and the process repeats. If I click on the agents tab, the status of all the agents rapidly switches back and forth between connecting and busy. I have both laptops on the same wifi with both laptops having their firewalls turned off.
Any suggestions?
try deleting the agents and adding them again
Local Network Farm can be used before, but today I found It can't be used!
I have two PC, IP is "192.168.2.101" and "192.168.2.102".
I have already create "inbound" rules for the ports : Windows Firewall > Advanced Settings > Inbound Rules > New Rule ...
But both of them can't find each other.
I use windown10_64,version 1803.
Does anyone encountered this situation ? And Does anyone knows What is process to add Local Network Farm?
I have been doing optimizations of EAs for a long time and all of a sudden I have this issue I cannot solve. I use my Local Network Farm and all of a sudden all of my local agents turn to disabled as soon as I start my optimization. Prior to clicking start they all show as ready and are "running" on the agent computers. As soon as I press start their status changes to "disabled"
Has anyone had this happen to them?
Would love to hear solution.
My network is set to private - this issue has only started in the last few days. There are rules in my firewall to allow Meta Tester Agent through.
Hope someone can help me out...