Indicators: BearNaked Pattern1
Sorry, guys. Really have a problem. I will fix this bug, but, if do you put the indicator, will hang for some seconds. Wait thirty seconds more or less.
When I fix, I will post the Indicator Fixed... maybe tonight
The parameters are:
CCI: Normal period of the CCI indicator;
NivelCCI_MIN: A nivel of possible point of BUY (the most recommended is -100);
NivelCCI_MAX: A nivel of possible point of SELL (the most recommended is 100);
MM_Periodo: Period of MM for CCI (and not for the prices of the quotes) (recommended is 14)
BB_Periodo: Period of the BB (21);
BB_Desvio: Deviation of the BB;
PIP_DesvioMax: Deviation of the High or low price and the up or down line of the BB. The main idea is that the price is in the band value
PIP_Oscilacao : The setup consist in put a order if the price doesn't osc more than that the PIP_Oscilacao. Example: If show a signal for buy or sell, then verify if the oscilation of that one candle doesn´t osc more than PIP_Oscilacao (0.0010 pips).
Another printscreen... 14:30 (Brazil)
I will to fix the bugs and post the version 1.1
I will to fix the bugs and post the version 1.1
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Olá, seria possível modificares o teu indicador para incluir 2 alertas independentes com som, um para Buy, outro para Sell, para além de o alerta e as setas no gráfico apenas aparecerem no final da vela/barra e não durante???
Abraço de Portugal!
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BearNaked Pattern1:
Author: Daniel Vieira Costa