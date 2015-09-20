Indicators: BearNaked Pattern1

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BearNaked Pattern1:

It's a pattern tha I use in my tradings. It's based in CCI/MA and Bollinger.

Author: Daniel Vieira Costa

[Deleted]  
Yea ,i will actually like to use this indicator on the daily time frame,pls can u assist me in d parameters necessary to set .Thanks.
[Deleted]  
I would like to try this indicator, but it wouldn't be able to attach to the chart, when I want to attach this indicator to the chart, the chart will hang, may I know what's wrong with it? Thanks.
 

Sorry, guys. Really have a problem. I will fix this bug, but, if do you put the indicator, will  hang for some seconds. Wait thirty seconds more or less.


When I fix, I will post the Indicator Fixed... maybe tonight

 

The parameters are:

CCI: Normal period of the CCI indicator;

NivelCCI_MIN: A nivel of possible point of BUY (the most recommended is -100);

NivelCCI_MAX: A nivel of possible point of SELL (the most recommended is 100);

MM_Periodo: Period of MM for CCI (and not for the prices of the quotes) (recommended is 14)

BB_Periodo: Period of the BB (21);

BB_Desvio: Deviation of the BB;

PIP_DesvioMax: Deviation of the High or low price and the up or down line of the BB. The main idea is that the price is in the band value

PIP_Oscilacao : The setup consist in put a order if the price doesn't osc more than that the PIP_Oscilacao. Example: If show a signal for buy or sell, then verify if the oscilation of that one candle doesn´t osc more than PIP_Oscilacao (0.0010 pips).

 

Another printscreen... 14:30 (Brazil)


 
I will to fix the bugs and post the version 1.1
 
bearnaked:
I will to fix the bugs and post the version 1.1
the new version is disponible, but its necessary wait approval
 
bearnaked:
bearnaked:
I will to fix the bugs and post the version 1.1
the new version is disponible, but its necessary wait approval
Uooops... i sent the source code wrong
[Deleted]  

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Olá, seria possível modificares o teu indicador para incluir 2 alertas independentes com som, um para Buy, outro para Sell, para além de o alerta e as setas no gráfico apenas aparecerem no final da vela/barra e não durante???

Abraço de Portugal!

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