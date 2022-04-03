Experts: 20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend" - page 3

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[Deleted]  
ElectricSavant:

TY thunder597...I installed tonight with the m in the string and a tradinghour of 4....this will be interesting to watch...

 

Thanks Again,

 

ES

 

 

I never got it to run on my live IBFX account I kept getting the below invalid ticket and price error.  I am not that good at writing code, but I thought I was able fix the invalid error only to get an order modified error after trying my fix.  I believe that was caused by trying to use the trailing stop.  I have not been about to mess with it anymore this week.  If anybody has any ideas for what might be causing the invalid ticket and price errors I sure would like the help. 

 

invalid ticket for OrderClose function

invalid price 1.30630000 for OrderClose function


 

[Deleted]  
thunder597:
ElectricSavant:

TY thunder597...I installed tonight with the m in the string and a tradinghour of 4....this will be interesting to watch...

Thanks Again,

ES

I never got it to run on my live IBFX account I kept getting the below invalid ticket and price error. I am not that good at writing code, but I thought I was able fix the invalid error only to get an order modified error after trying my fix. I believe that was caused by trying to use the trailing stop. I have not been about to mess with it anymore this week. If anybody has any ideas for what might be causing the invalid ticket and price errors I sure would like the help.

invalid ticket for OrderClose function

invalid price 1.30630000 for OrderClose function


Hi thunder597

How is your live account running with this EA so far?

 

Forward test made by Strategy tester for period 01.10.2008 - 15.12.2008:

[Deleted]  

Hi, The idea looks interesting and the EA is promising BUT it doesn't open any trade at all. My broker is Alpari UK. Could anyone help me to fix this problem, PLEASE. What should i change in the code? Thanks in advance for any help.

 

Forward test - after few months:


 

Forward test - after half a year:


01.11.2008 - 12.05.2009


Interesting results...
We can see big drawdown and also nice term of profit curve rise. It is very interesting, that this EA survived and looks to me, it has anything, which could be used for trading.

Conclusion after half a year:

Plus - very interesting algorithm with 7:1 win/loss ratio
Minus - Martingale implmented, which offers high level risk...

Future: Let the algorithm in existing form and find another way of optimalisation, not Martingale effect, to stabilise results

 

After I wrote previous comment, I got an idea, to use high probability of consecutive wins and to find a better algorithm, how to smooth Profit curve and to improve expected payoff.

I finished with new money mamagement. Previous money management was based on a statistical data from history and on a increasing of lots after losing position (also based on an idea of high probability of consecutive wins).

Old money management was very sensitive on a statistical win/loss ratio and its order/sequentiality

New money management is based on an idea of decreasing dependance on a statistics and increasing an advantage of algorithm itself: very good (7:1) win/loss ratio and even its consecutiveness
This also should increase security and decrease risk.

So, lower risk is obtained by increasing of order lots only immediately after few consecutive wins in order (shoud be a sign, market fulfill a conditions of our strategy - anti trend scalp, let's say)
Short optimalisation brought me an easy algorithm: increase order lot only after three consecutive wins.

And here is a result:


Strategy tester 2000 - 2009
 

I have been asked to share updated version of EA with improved MM, so you can find it as a new attachment to this article: 20pipsOnceADayOppositeLastNHourTrend.mq4

[Deleted]  

Is there an updated version for this yet?

Does anyone have a good set file?

 
Hello how is it now?
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