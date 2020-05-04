Experts: MA Cross
Thanks for sharing this nice code, here are the best settings.
VERY GOOD CODE. It needs some adjustments. After the cross it opnes 1 or 2 positions. It later opens a few more positions in the same direction which at the end are usually loosers. I CANNOT READ THE COMMENTS ON THE CODE. Can you please fix.
i think this EA is very good than other, just try it
Very Basic and IDEAL, it completes its task well, but as a 'noobie' is anyone able to provide the description to the code in English?
Thankyou in advance and happy trading!!!
TheDC highly recommends JPY H1 with MA1_Period = 12, MA2_Period = 44, default for the rest
Backtesting Results:
I use high quality 1 min data from fxdd 90% modeling
I use a different way of testing than most here in the forum
I tested individually on 40 months from DEC06 to MAR10
Initial Deposit: 500$
Percentage of winning months: 68%
Average Net Profit per month [inc. losses by losing months]: 218$
Percentage of months where Balance < 250$ : 15% [6 over 40]
I choose the minimum deposit amount to better assess risk
I test individual months simply because I think that the order of the events/patterns happening during several years renders the testing very specific to one particular sequence
Therefore breaking the sequence and taking months individually increases the sampling quality
And Oh yeah... Brilliant work Duke!
this is my absolute favorite EA ever!
God Bless You Man!
For those of you who prefer the "traditional" way of testing below are the results:
DEC06-MAR10
I found that it cannot make a good lomg trade?? it must be optimized for each pair. wish I could read comments. when it's goog it very good.
charley
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MA Cross:
Author: Duke3D