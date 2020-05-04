Experts: MA Cross

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MA Cross:

My first EA.

Author: Duke3D

 

Thanks for sharing this nice code, here are the best settings.

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VERY GOOD CODE. It needs some adjustments. After the cross it opnes 1 or 2 positions. It later opens a few more positions in the same direction which at the end are usually loosers. I CANNOT READ THE COMMENTS ON THE CODE. Can you please fix.

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i think this EA is very good than other, just try it

[Deleted]  

Very Basic and IDEAL, it completes its task well, but as a 'noobie' is anyone able to provide the description to the code in English?
Thankyou in advance and happy trading!!!

 

TheDC highly recommends JPY H1 with MA1_Period = 12, MA2_Period = 44, default for the rest

Backtesting Results:
I use high quality 1 min data from fxdd 90% modeling
I use a different way of testing than most here in the forum
I tested individually on 40 months from DEC06 to MAR10

Initial Deposit: 500$
Percentage of winning months: 68%
Average Net Profit per month [inc. losses by losing months]: 218$
Percentage of months where Balance < 250$ : 15% [6 over 40]

I choose the minimum deposit amount to better assess risk
I test individual months simply because I think that the order of the events/patterns happening during several years renders the testing very specific to one particular sequence
Therefore breaking the sequence and taking months individually increases the sampling quality

And Oh yeah... Brilliant work Duke!
this is my absolute favorite EA ever!

God Bless You Man!





For those of you who prefer the "traditional" way of testing below are the results:
DEC06-MAR10




 
Just curious, are yoiu a broker? I tested it on SmartTrade demo EURUSD, EURJpY, EURCHF 1H and several other timefrmaes, I'm very sorry it was dead right out of the bag, I think it needs a cross at Forex Lawn.
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I found that it cannot make a good lomg trade?? it must be optimized for each pair. wish I could read comments. when it's goog it very good.

charley

 
A backtest on EUR/USD shows a poor performance.
 
hello there i am new to the code and cant quite figure out how to add a sl and tp function, could you please add this as i think profit factor could be greatly increased, thanks in advance nice little ea ....rob
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have u try it on GJ? :)
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