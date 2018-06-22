Stochastics the professional's preferred price action indicator - page 2
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Could you guys make about 10 new stochastics indicators with variations , beautiful appearance , so I can make 10 more EAS AND 10 TIMES MORE MONEY.?
There other stochastics EAS
Yesterday I bought Dow Jones, counter trend (against charlata trend trading education), against price action (against the education of fake gurus on forums teaching price action), with 1,000 point stop (wide stop to beat bucket shops), only one trade(no overtrading to make broker rich) and not sweating 12 hours a day in front of a computer.
This trade was counter trend, it is making 200 points at present.All these indicators,trends and technical analysis is totally useless.If you look at the time every indicator was down, a sell opportunity, but I bought divergence
If you were told the truth, that a free indicator the stochastics ,makes money all these people would not make money selling.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/indicator
You can have your own custom stochastics indicators coded for $50 maximum, with source codes .Here
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
This is a custom ris/stochastics combo indicator I had made yesterday, on this thread.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/258903
MORE STOCHASTICS