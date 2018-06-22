Stochastics the professional's preferred price action indicator - page 2

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EA-trader:
Could you guys make about 10 new stochastics indicators with variations , beautiful appearance  , so I can make 10 more EAS  AND 10 TIMES MORE MONEY.?

There  other  stochastics EAS


DER


SSSSSSS


EA

 
EA-trader:
Yesterday I bought Dow Jones, counter trend (against charlata trend trading education), against price action (against the education of fake gurus on forums teaching price action), with 1,000 point stop (wide stop to beat bucket shops), only one trade(no overtrading to make broker rich) and not sweating 12 hours a day in front of a computer.

This trade was counter trend, it is making 200 points  at present.All these indicators,trends and technical analysis is totally useless.If you look at the time every indicator was down, a sell opportunity, but I bought  divergence 

If you look at this chart , only the stochastics indicator is used in making money, all moving averages are lagging and down .

stoch


sttttttttt

 

If you were told the truth, that a free indicator the stochastics ,makes money all these people would not make money selling.


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/indicator


You can have your own custom stochastics indicators coded for $50  maximum,  with source codes .Here


https://www.mql5.com/en/job


This is a custom ris/stochastics combo indicator I had made yesterday, on this thread.


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/258903


MQL5 Market: Indicators
MQL5 Market: Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
A Market of Applications for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4
 

MORE  STOCHASTICS



BAUTY

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