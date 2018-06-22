cinq RSI cross with MA 20 = signal indicator
There a very good indicator made for $50, it uses 10 confirmations for a trading signal. A divergence indicator, trend indicator and range indicator.Better than anything you can buy.
rsi stochastic + price action multi time frame .A professional indicator made here.
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Modify AbuScalp the latest version you have Strategy 1 and 2 New Name: Abu_Scalp_Candle_Patten 1. Trades can be taken from both MA does not matter which MAis on top or bottom This is a SELL example 3. First we need a Rejection candle Which candle could not close above the 2 MA 4. Second we need a hammer candle to close below...
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RSI is a popular indicator.I find it easier to work with the stochastics , because of the cross of fast and slow.I already had this made today for signals and my eas.
RSI cross is a combination of 5 rsi settings 150,50, 28,14 and 7.Could someone put all 3 on one indicator?Is it possible to include lwma 20 on the indicator. Buy with rsi cross of 7 over 14 &28 + lwma20 .This would eliminate a lot of false signals.
Indicator will read total upto maximum 100+ (opposite for minus short)
Ris7 (m30)cross up = +10
ris14 (m30)cross up=+10
ris28 (m30)cross up = +10
rsi50 (m30)cross up = +10
rsi 150 (m30) cross up = +10
2 candles close positive H1 =+ 10
Bid above lwma20 (m30) = +20
2 candles lows (m30) close above lwma 20 = +20