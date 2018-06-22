cinq RSI cross with MA 20 = signal indicator

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RSI is a popular indicator.I find it easier to work with the stochastics , because of the cross of fast and slow.I already had this made today for signals and my eas.


RSI cross is a combination of 5 rsi settings 150,50, 28,14 and 7.Could someone put all 3 on one indicator?Is it possible to include lwma 20 on the indicator. Buy with rsi cross of 7 over 14 &28  + lwma20 .This would eliminate a lot of false signals.


Indicator will read total upto maximum  100+  (opposite for minus  short)

Ris7 (m30)cross  up = +10

ris14  (m30)cross up=+10

ris28   (m30)cross up = +10

rsi50   (m30)cross up = +10

rsi 150  (m30) cross up =  +10

2 candles close  positive H1 =+  10

Bid above lwma20  (m30) = +20

2 candles lows  (m30) close above lwma 20 = +20

rsi

Files:
TRIPLE_RSI_CROSE.jpg  363 kb
 

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rsi stochastic + price action

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