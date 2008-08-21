Indicators: Fractal_Level_Xrust

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Fractal_Level_Xrust:

It was written at the request of one trader, it draws the horizontal lines at the level of the last fractal upwards and downwards.

Author: Rustamzhan Salidzhanov

[Deleted]  

How can i get in contact with this author "xrust" ??

I've been to the URL link but i can only speak English

 
Anton35:

How can i get in contact with this author "xrust" ??

I've been to the URL link but i can only speak English


http://xrust.ucoz.net/english.html
 

HELLO

TKS FOR SHARING CODE GREAT ++ ONE QUESTION

WHERE DO U GET THE NEXT FRACTAL LEVEL FROM ?

IS IT FROM MY PLATEFORM ? I USE IFRACTAL 13 PERIODS ON A 4 HOUR CHART !

OR IS IT UR RACTAL CALCULATION STANDART ????

TKS

LE RECIDIVISTE

 

THE PROB IS IT WOULD BE GREAT IF BASED ON THE FRACTAL OF EACH TRADER

ME IFRACTAL 13 ON 4 HOURS CANDLE CHARTS

SEEMS DOESNT LIKE THE CURRENCY WITH BIG DECIMALS ?

ENCLOSED PICTURE EUR/JPY

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