Indicators: Fractal_Level_Xrust
How can i get in contact with this author "xrust" ??
I've been to the URL link but i can only speak English
Anton35:
How can i get in contact with this author "xrust" ??
I've been to the URL link but i can only speak English
http://xrust.ucoz.net/english.html
HELLO
TKS FOR SHARING CODE GREAT ++ ONE QUESTION
WHERE DO U GET THE NEXT FRACTAL LEVEL FROM ?
IS IT FROM MY PLATEFORM ? I USE IFRACTAL 13 PERIODS ON A 4 HOUR CHART !
OR IS IT UR RACTAL CALCULATION STANDART ????
TKS
LE RECIDIVISTE
THE PROB IS IT WOULD BE GREAT IF BASED ON THE FRACTAL OF EACH TRADER
ME IFRACTAL 13 ON 4 HOURS CANDLE CHARTS
SEEMS DOESNT LIKE THE CURRENCY WITH BIG DECIMALS ?
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Fractal_Level_Xrust:
Author: Rustamzhan Salidzhanov