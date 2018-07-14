Editing the iFractals function
You can't edit a built in function only real indicators. Never modify the supplied (new update would overwrite your changes.) Copy and edit the new name.
I've attached the Asymmetric Fractals indicator (I've slightly modified.) Add it and regular fractals indicator.
You can't edit a built in function only real indicators. Never modify the supplied (new update would overwrite your changes.) Copy and edit the new name.
I've attached the Asymmetric Fractals indicator (I've slightly modified.) Add it and regular fractals indicator.
Hey,
That's perfect thanks very much. However, is there a way to compare if the current plotted fractal is higher or lower than the last. You can do it using iFractals (which is stuck to a "FramesAfter"/"FramesBefore" of 2) but can it be done using this idea where you can have variable "FramesAfter"/"FramesBefore" ?
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Hey,
Is it possible to edit the iFractals function. It returns previous values based only on 5 candle tops and bottoms. 2 lower candles either side of high. Can it be edited to return a previous fractal value of this with 3,4 or 5 candles either side of the fractal ?
My suspicion is as it is a built in function it cannot be changed if that is the case does anyone know how to go about doing it on your own.
Thanks
:)