Experts: The Puncher 1:10 M15 - page 2
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Hi CreativeSilence,
Could You please describe for me: bemowo@tlen.pl or here on this forum how this EA The Puncher 1:10 M15 works?
Best regards,
Puncher
Hi CS,
I believe puncher has a major trend flaw. if stochastics is at 80 or above then the polarization is moved to the top side and it becomes a buy situation On the next cycle If the stochastics moves below 20 it becomes negatively polarized and becomes a sell on the next cycle. The use of RSI is a nice add in but this system is only usefull when ranging is occurring which is only 30% of the time. I would recommend only using this EA during ranging and creating 2 more for long and short trends that use the polarization explained earlier. Stochastics is a powerfull tool but did you ever see a long trend where it hugs the top side , or a short trend hugging the bottom side.(polarization similiar to magnetism.) I recommend if a side does not touch (20 or 80) shut it down , reverse trend and continue the reverse trend until polariztion or touch occurs.
This is why 60% of the plays can easily fail. Use polarization and it will make a big difference.
-the Duke
Creative Science which one do you think is better MasterMind 2 or the Puncher ...and why isn't my MasterMind 2 starting and do you have Autopilot available for it?
And last but not least will it work on a live account since I hear criticism that it only works for demo
email me how to get MasterMind going spagnolo@optonline.net
JIM
I want to try this with a 5 digit broker - I added a trailing zero to lots, stop loss & slippage. Is there anything else I need to change ?
Change this (Line 124):
Add more smothed 3 to 24
And very simple Money Management. 0.01 Lot by each 133 USD (Function OrdSend. Line 677)
Ahh Voila !!