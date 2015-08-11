Experts: The Puncher 1:10 M15 - page 2

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[Deleted]  
puncher:

Hi CreativeSilence,


Could You please describe for me: bemowo@tlen.pl or here on this forum how this EA The Puncher 1:10 M15 works?


Best regards,

Puncher

[Deleted]  

 Hi CS,

  I believe puncher has a major trend flaw. if stochastics is at 80 or above then the polarization is moved to the top side and it becomes a buy situation On the next cycle If the stochastics moves below 20 it becomes negatively polarized and becomes a sell on the next cycle. The use of RSI is a nice add in but this system is only usefull when ranging is occurring which is only 30% of the time. I would recommend only using this EA during ranging and creating 2 more for long and short trends that use the polarization explained earlier. Stochastics is a powerfull tool but did you ever see a long trend where it hugs the top side , or a short trend hugging the bottom side.(polarization similiar to magnetism.) I recommend if a side does not touch (20 or 80) shut it down , reverse trend and continue the reverse trend until polariztion or touch occurs.

 This is why 60% of the plays can easily fail. Use polarization and it will make a big difference. 

-the Duke

[Deleted]  
 

Creative Science which one do you think is better MasterMind 2 or the Puncher ...and why isn't my MasterMind 2 starting and do you have Autopilot available for it

?

 

And last but not least will it work on a live account since I hear criticism that it only works for demo

 

email me how to get MasterMind going spagnolo@optonline.net

 

Regards,

JIM

 

I want to try this with a 5 digit broker - I added a trailing zero to lots, stop loss & slippage. Is there anything else I need to change ?

 

Change this (Line 124):

sig_buy=iStochastic(NULL,0,100,3,3,MODE_SMMA,1,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
sig_sell=iStochastic(NULL,0,100,3,3,MODE_SMMA,1,MODE_SIGNAL,0);

Add more smothed 3 to 24

sig_buy=iStochastic(NULL,0,100,3,24,MODE_SMMA,1,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
sig_sell=iStochastic(NULL,0,100,3,24,MODE_SMMA,1,MODE_SIGNAL,0);

And very simple Money Management. 0.01 Lot by each 133 USD (Function OrdSend. Line 677) 

_volume=(AccountFreeMargin()/133)*0.01;
if(_volume<0.01)_volume=0.01;

Ahh Voila !!

From 1000 to 11900 in two months. 

 
Does anyone use this ? Does it work on real account ? maybe there are any changes in code to make it better ? because in demo account i use it for more than a month and on 5min charts and it looks like working. 
 
How to adjust the position, please? Such as each order is 0.05

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