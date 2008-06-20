Experts: The MasterMind
MY TESTED 2008.01.01-2008.06.20 . THES RESULT IS VERY BAD. FIRS BALANCE IS 10.000 USD LAST BALANCE IS 4 USD.
MY TESTED 2008.01.01-2008.06.20 . THES RESULT IS VERY BAD. FIRS BALANCE IS 10.000 USD LAST BALANCE IS 4 USD.
Hey Mehmet, the code works best on M5. Thanks for trying it out!
Hello CreativeSilence,
Could you please give me the suggestion: how to modify your Expert Advisor for the following conditions?
Conditions:1/. We always taking into account the Stochastic and RSI indicator signals for the NewOrder:
if the current value of Stochastic is smaller than 20 - two lines must be crossed (you know) &
if (RSI value is greater than 50 and RSI value is smaller than 70) or if (RSI value is smaller than 30)
then we opening BUY order (always in 0.1 Lot)2/. if the current value of Stochastic is greater than 80 - two lines must be crossed (you know) & if (RSI value is greater than 30 and RSI value is smaller than 50) or if (RSI value is greater than 70)
then we opening SELL order (always in 0.1 Lot)
3/. Very important: Take Profit and Stop Loss must be hidden. I mean, that TP & SL can not fall to the booklet (in the system of orders), but your Expert Advisor should monitor the current orders. When Take profit = 15 then we close current order, and when Stop Loss reaches 50 then we close the curent order too.
4/. Very important: We can opening the new other orders (according to indicators signals) up to margin level is greater than 200%. If margin level is less than 200% we can not open new order.
This EA should work on the 15 min, 30 min, 1 H tame frames. Could you change this?
Could you please give an information how to modify it on e-mail: bemowo@tlen.pl
Thank you in advance,
Puncher
OK, I believe that you perfect understand my conception. Those conditons are very clear, but if you have any question please do not hesitate to contact me.
Please remember about max lot = 0.1 and the values of the indicators... It should perfect work...
And please remeber also about the hidden stop loss and hidden take profit controlled automatically by the Expert Advisor program.
Regards,
Puncher
Question:
How to program hidden stoploss and takeprofit (showed on the system as 0, but programmed as the other value for example: 20, 40) and how to constantly monitor opened orders and close them if the current rate obtain the programmed stoploss or takeprofit?
Remark: quantity = 0.1 Lots always...
MY TESTED 2008.01.01-2008.06.20 . THES RESULT IS VERY BAD. FIRS BALANCE IS 10.000 USD LAST BALANCE IS 4 USD.
Hey Mehmet, the code works best on M5. Thanks for trying it out!
Hi Creative Silence, I tried to programed an "extern double hidden_TakeProfit = 60; extern double hidden_StopLoss = 30;
Results:
case 1: error_string="no error"; break;
case 2: error_string="common error"; break;
case 3: error_string="invalid trade parameters"; break;
case 4: error_string="trade server is busy"; break;
case 5: error_string="old version of the client terminal"; break;
case 6: error_string="no connection with trade server"; break;
case 7: error_string="not enough rights"; break;
case 8: error_string="too frequent requests"; break;
case 9: error_string="malfunctional trade operation"; break;
case 64: error_string="account disabled"; break;
case 65: error_string="invalid account"; break;
case 128: error_string="trade timeout"; break;
case 129: error_string="invalid price"; break;
case 130: error_string="invalid stops"; break;
case 131: error_string="invalid trade volume"; break;
CRAZZZZZZZZZZZZY ! How can I put a Hidden take Profit and a Hidden Stop Loss then?
Thank you,
Cuadra556
I am currently testing this on my site, but it seems to be very reckless. I re-started this EA because the first one was losing money left and right. I would like to know if changing the lots from 200 (default) to 20 or even 2 would work, as it doesn't seem to change anything. It made a $3000+ win, but currently stands at -$4000 open trade with a VERY large stop loss. With just this one trade it could wipe out the entire account, which doesn't make any sense.
See the live test here: http://www.pippimps.com/2008/08/31/new-ea-the-mastermind-by-lbigger/
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Author: L.Bigger