vintage oscillator

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Hi friends

I need the Vintage oscillator that appeared in the window. photo enclosed. can any one help, please


 

You can attach the next other oscillator (standard indicators fromn Metatrader) to your same chart so just to compare ... it may be the same ...

Because some people are renaming the indicators which are not belong to them ....

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can attach the next other oscillator (standard indicators fromn Metatrader) to your same chart so just to compare ... it may be the same ...

Because some people are renaming the indicators which are not belong to them ....

The other indicator on the main chart is a separate one  named "Center of gravity". Those two indicator are formed trend reversal strategy that I found on a site, but without any download option.  [website url was deleted by moderator]
 

I agree, the main indicator is a version of "Center of Gravity," (COG) quadratic version, (Ax + Bx2 +C). Other versions, with variable degrees are available. I posted the code for one, many years ago. In most cases, they are repainting indicators - useless for trading.
          Fitting a parabola - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum

The arrows in the image looks to me to be repainting also.

 
whroeder1:

I agree, the main indicator is a version of "Center of Gravity," (COG) quadratic version, (Ax + Bx2 +C). Other versions, with variable degrees are available. I posted the code for one, many years ago. In most cases, they are repainting indicators - useless for trading.
          Fitting a parabola - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum

The arrows in the image looks to me to be repainting also.

Thank you friend but I am interested in the window indicator named "Vintage oscillator", if you can help on providing same.
 
I didn't hear about this vintage oscillator before. Whether this is indicator as same as general oscillator?
 

The indicator on the main chart is centered TMA channel

For the "vintage" : almost sure "solar wind"

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