vintage oscillator
You can attach the next other oscillator (standard indicators fromn Metatrader) to your same chart so just to compare ... it may be the same ...
Because some people are renaming the indicators which are not belong to them ....
You can attach the next other oscillator (standard indicators fromn Metatrader) to your same chart so just to compare ... it may be the same ...
Because some people are renaming the indicators which are not belong to them ....
I agree, the main indicator is a version of "Center of Gravity," (COG) quadratic version, (Ax + Bx2 +C). Other versions, with variable degrees are available. I posted the code for one, many years ago. In most cases, they are repainting indicators - useless for trading.
Fitting a parabola - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
The arrows in the image looks to me to be repainting also.
I agree, the main indicator is a version of "Center of Gravity," (COG) quadratic version, (Ax + Bx2 +C). Other versions, with variable degrees are available. I posted the code for one, many years ago. In most cases, they are repainting indicators - useless for trading.
Fitting a parabola - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
The arrows in the image looks to me to be repainting also.
The indicator on the main chart is centered TMA channel
For the "vintage" : almost sure "solar wind"
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Hi friends
I need the Vintage oscillator that appeared in the window. photo enclosed. can any one help, please