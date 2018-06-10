Weird kinks in my custom ZigZag indicator
CodeWitch:Post the code if you need help.
Can anybody help out? I can't figure out what's causing this. I attached the indicator below.
Heya,
I'm currently working towards my own ZigZag indicator.
Right now it just looks for a bullish candle followed by a bearish one and vice versa. It then stores a high or low in the indicator buffer.
Even though the logic is simple, the indicator sometimes stores a value even when there's no 'pivot'. Some 'pivots' are also missed.
Can anybody help out? I can't figure out what's causing this. I attached the indicator below.
Thank you!
Okay, I edited my post to include the code. You can also find it in the attachments
- Direction is a variable value from the previous iteration, which means you can't process bar zero more than once, ever. Put it in a buffer so you can restore it, or only process bar zero once, or save and restore them when processing bar zero.
- You are processing all bars per tick. Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run.)
How to do your lookbacks correctly.
- Unlike MT4's Open/Close/etc., the variables open/close/etc do not have a direction defined. Where do you set them as series before using them?To determine the indexing direction of time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[], call ArrayGetAsSeries(). In order not to depend on default values, you should unconditionally call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for those arrays, which are expected to work with.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/function/events#oncalculate2
whroeder1:Thanks for the help. I'll try and apply your tips tomorrow!
- Direction is a variable value from the previous iteration, which means you can't process bar zero more than once, ever. Put it in a buffer so you can restore it, or only process bar zero once, or save and restore them when processing bar zero.
- You are processing all bars per tick. Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run.)
How to do your lookbacks correctly.
- Unlike MT4's Open/Close/etc., the variables open/close/etc do not have a direction defined. Where do you set them as series before using them?
I managed to create an indicator that draws like it's supposed to. I left 'direction' out, but the simpler logic seems to work fine.
Thanks for helping!
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Heya,
I'm currently working towards my own ZigZag indicator.
Right now it just looks for a bullish candle followed by a bearish one and vice versa. It then stores a high or low in the indicator buffer.
Even though the logic is simple, the indicator sometimes stores a value even when there's no 'pivot'. Some 'pivots' are also missed.
Can anybody help out? I can't figure out what's causing this. I attached the indicator below.
Thank you!