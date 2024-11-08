Why does backtesting fall off at the end on an EA ?
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You can discuss the phenomena in general though.
Because there is a large position or positions left in loss that are closed at the end of the test.
I have seen this a few times backtesting a few EAs. It works fine then at the end it will just fall off a cliff.
Have been trying to work this out. Most of the times its because there was not enough equity in the account or the EA closes off at the last date.
But this one I cant figure out. It is for the <name removed> :
<ink removed>
Ive asked the Developer why this is so and said its to do with the Stops and have tried to adjust them but nothing works. And then he wont reply anyway.
Does anyone know how this can be fixed or their views on this ?
Thanks
get some education about trading it showing you just came with a dream of printing money
Ive been manually trading for 20 years and been doing well in the last few years.
However Im just starting to use MT4 Robots. This is why Im asking people for advice.
So would people think this strategy is usable then ? As the Developer wont reply to me.
It is using Martingale and assuming thats why the loss positions are closed off at the end of the testing period.And what are peoples experience with all the robots using martingale strategies ? The equity curves are so straight and beautiful in historical testing. As well in Demo mode live they all make money as well. Understand there is the drawdown to consider of course.
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I have seen this a few times backtesting a few EAs. It works fine then at the end it will just fall off a cliff.
Have been trying to work this out. Most of the times its because there was not enough equity in the account or the EA closes off at the last date.
But this one I cant figure out. It is for the <name removed> :
<ink removed>
Ive asked the Developer why this is so and said its to do with the Stops and have tried to adjust them but nothing works. And then he wont reply anyway.
Does anyone know how this can be fixed or their views on this ?
Thanks