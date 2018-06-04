Is centralised money management possible? I cannot retrieve Ask(a different Symbol) other than current symbol...
Hi
The title explains it all:
It is possible to scan many pairs from a central chart with functions like iMA() etc:
double iMA(
string symbol, // symbol: ............ GOOD, this is needed because I am working with other Pair than that of the current chart
int timeframe, // timeframe
... );
but what about money management? Ask and Bid are only for the current symbol...
Is there a workaround?
Note: I am interested to know the answer for MQL4 and MQL5 as I am starting to migrate some of my work to MQL5...
Here you go 2 methods
SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_BID); SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_ASK);
MqlTick tickData; SymbolInfoTick("EURUSD",tickData); tickData.ask; tickData.bid;
Thanks Lakshan Perera
That was kind of you
Thanks Lakshan Perera
That was kind of you
Also it is important to note if you are planing to get data of different symbols, you should make sure that the symbol you are requesting data from exist in the market watch, if it doesn't exist use following code to add it to the market watch
SymbolSelect("Symbol Name",true);
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Hi
The title explains it all:
It is possible to scan many pairs from a central chart with functions like iMA() etc:
but what about money management? Ask and Bid are only for the current symbol...
Is there a workaround?
Note: I am interested to know the answer for MQL4 and MQL5 as I am starting to migrate some of my work to MQL5...