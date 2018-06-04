Disappointed with MQL
Had you mentioned that you was trying to install on a mac the developer should have known immediately the limitations of this.
You can still run scripts, indicators and experts that you compile on your system via the metaeditor.
This means you can check out the entire codebase, which is free.
And if you want to push it further you can run a windows inside your mac use the search function to explore the possibilities.
- www.mql5.com
You just entered our world and already bought 2 indicators? Not even tried the first before buy the second? With so many free indicators out there for you to discover the magic of MT...
By the way, next time try that:
Every paid indicator has this option.
I believe you will continue in here, otherwise you wouldn't be talking your experience like that.
It seems like you are trying to catch attention.
Since i realized there's a community outside the youtube world, and the broker employees i'm amazed by the way people interact in here, it's a free world where people use it to help others, like you said! The guy who made the indicator just talked to you and help you, that's isn't good enough for you? Here we breath capitalism, and the developer has nothing to do with you buying a program that you didn't tried, but he got involved and solved your problem (As he could).
Next time come gentle to the source, you will be graced.
as my MT4 is MacBook based terminal.
1. Install VirtualBox
2. Install free Windows virtual machine (legit, from Microsoft)
https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/tools/vms/
3. Install MT4 or MT5 on virtual machine.
4. Install your purchased indicators.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Have very bad experience being just joined the MQL community. I have purchased two indicators only to find that i cannot use and download as my MT4 is MacBook based terminal. I have extremely help from one of the developers of the indicator trying to help me a lot in order to install indicator on my terminal. In the end he and i found that this is not possible. Since then, developer did refund payment (some, due to commission and PyPall charges we ended both losers). I have written to service desk only to be informed that its not possible to install indicators or other programs from "Market" on Mac based terminal. Well, we already found that. No other offers of help from MQL. Not impressed, especially where other indicator is from another developer and so far no communication been established (busy ?). I this it should be stated somewhere on purchase page MQL that the indicators and EA's are not suitable for download or purchase for Mac based terminals. It would provide avoidance of stress and expenses for potential clients.
As for myself ? not really keen to continue with MQL services (at least for some time). Hope this will be worning for others.