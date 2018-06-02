EA optimizations gives mixed results - page 2
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So here's the optimization inputs:
Again, it has the option of using close prices which is set for false.
So here's the optimization inputs:Again, it has the option of using close prices which is set for false.
Unadmissible. Plenty of algo recalculates and watching at the settings is enough to understand that this one doesn't embed a simple moving average crossing.
Then you'd better have a look at Every Tick mode, not all ea supports open price only, only few ea author implement it and always with a bit of clumsiness as it's not a standard.
It's perfectly logic. Same inputs should produce same outputs.
If the outputs are not the same that's because the inputs are different.
I understand what you are saying but it's rarely the same.
It should be the same but many times it's not.
This can be due to incomplete history that get's updated along the way or any variable that has changed in between.
But it does not make any difference it's still all virtual and virtual is useless in terms of profitability.
Some seem to be here because they want to make some cash where others are here to discuss about why they get different tester results.
I guess it all depends on which end result you desire.
I understand what you are saying but it's rarely the same.
It should be the same but many times it's not.
This can be due to incomplete history that get's updated along the way or any variable that has changed in between.
Well I was talking about 1 backtest, but just noticed the OP is talking about Optimization.If he is using genetic algorithm then of course there is a good chance the results are not the same.
But it does not make any difference it's still all virtual and virtual is useless in terms of profitability.
Some seem to be here because they want to make some cash where others are here to discuss about why they get different tester results.
I guess it all depends on which end result you desire.
No- I don't think strategy tester is a waste of time.
I have read a few articles on strategy tester and I have also depended on it for best results.
I usually do a three year test on broker data and two year on 99% tick data but it depends on the strategy.
Thanks