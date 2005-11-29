Experts: Moving Average
excellent idea about money management
hi !
let me try it !
let me try it !
Umm, a modeling quality of 25% is a bit too low.
What are the stoploss/trailing stops? I can't find them anywhwere. Or does this close by % loss alone?
I tested it w/ 400.00, and got stopped on one with -$3.10...which is nowhere near the 2% loss the thing is set at???
I tested it w/ 400.00, and got stopped on one with -$3.10...which is nowhere near the 2% loss the thing is set at???
My test results:
Strategy Tester Report
Moving Average
FXDD-MT4 Live Server (Build 220)
|Simbolo
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Periodo
|1 Ora (H1) 2007.07.02 01:00 - 2009.01.05 23:00 (2007.07.01 - 2009.01.06)
|Modello
|Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
|Parametri
|Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.02; DecreaseFactor=3; MovingPeriod=12; MovingShift=6;
|Barre sotto esame
|10284
|Ticks adoperati per il modello
|3949236
|Qualita' del modello
|90.00%
|Errori di grafici
|16
|Deposito iniziale
|5000.00
|Profitto totale netto
|1306.60
|Profitto lordo
|6988.01
|Perdita lorda
|-5681.41
|Fattore di profitto (profit factor)
|1.23
|Ricompensa attesa
|3.19
|Drawdown assoluto
|259.11
|Drawdown massimo
|637.92 (9.26%)
|Drawdown relativo
|9.26% (637.92)
|Operazioni totali
|409
|Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)
|229 (25.33%)
|Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)
|180 (27.78%)
|Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)
|108 (26.41%)
|Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)
|301 (73.59%)
|Il piu' grande
|operazione con profito
|462.31
|operazione in perdita
|-109.70
|Media
|operazione con profito
|64.70
|operazione in perdita
|-18.88
|Massimo
|vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)
|3 (11.96)
|perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)
|20 (-140.16)
|Massimale
|profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)
|462.31 (1)
|perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)
|-463.86 (11)
|Media
|vincite consecutive
|1
|perdite consecutive
|3
Simple but useful money management.
One comment: HistoryTotal() is the old name of that function and has been replaced by OrdersHistoryTotal.
So, in the Moving average.mq4 code you need to replace this sentence:
int ClosedOrders=HistoryTotal();
with this one
int ClosedOrders=OrdersHistoryTotal();
see this scalping EA
|Symbol
|EURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.03.30 17:01 - 2011.09.30 00:59 (2007.03.01 - 2011.06.20)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; MaximumRisk=0.02; DecreaseFactor=3; MovingPeriod=12; MovingShift=6;
|Bars in test
|28117
|Ticks modelled
|34632921
|Modelling quality
|99.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2786.20
|Gross profit
|71494.00
|Gross loss
|-68707.80
|Profit factor
|1.04
|Expected payoff
|1.26
|Absolute drawdown
|600.60
|Maximal drawdown
|3375.60 (24.72%)
|Relative drawdown
|24.72% (3375.60)
|Total trades
|2205
|Short positions (won %)
|1102 (25.50%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1103 (28.92%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|600 (27.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1605 (72.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1155.60
|loss trade
|-1006.80
|Average
|profit trade
|119.16
|loss trade
|-42.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (353.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|18 (-650.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1170.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1280.80 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|4
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Moving Average:
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.