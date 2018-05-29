Request Alert Indicator .
Just to remind:
Coders are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
---------And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Just to remind:
Coders are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
---------And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
where is ? i saw minimum 30$ needed .
where is ? i saw minimum 30$ needed .
Coders are coding for free if they want so ...
If it is something between you and the coder so it is nothing related to this forum. Because we are not an advertisement newspaper sorry - this forum is the public place.
Coders may code for free if it is interesting for them, or if it is interesting for the majority of the forum (because it is the forum here).
If not so - go to Freelance.
---------------
I know it because I am not a coder
:)
I have a profitable strategy . just needed some help.
i attachd 5 days high low indicator .
Indicator rules
_________________
1. when market 1st touch 5 days high/low indicator alert me signal .
2. when Market touch daily support 1,2,3 Resistance 1,2,3 weekly pivot monthly pivot then indicator give me alert .
3. when market touch every round price indicator give ne alert .
EURUSD=1.1500
GBPUSD=1.3200
USDJPY=109.00
when this complate then i will explain full strategy . you can make 100% weekly .
Explain full strategy then we will help you or you can go to freelancer section and post a job there for anyone.
Explain full strategy then we will help you or you can go to freelancer section and post a job there for anyone.
if coder you can make ea or indicator .
strategy rules . and indicator alert function
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indicator rules
______________
1. when market 1st touch 5 days high/low indicator alert me signal .
2. when Market touch daily support 1,2,3 Resistance 1,2,3 weekly pivot monthly pivot then indicator give me alert .
3. when market touch every round price indicator give ne alert .
EURUSD=1.1500
GBPUSD=1.3200
USDJPY=109.00
strategy
________________
1 . Mustbe price cross 5 days high or low. > alert
2. when price cross 5 days high and r 1,2,3 below under Monthly pivot then our 1st entry r1 .05 lot and r2 2nd entry .10 and r3 +20 pips sl . 1st entry tp 5 days high 2nd entry tp 1st entry price and 1st entry tp break even.
3. when price cross 5 days high and Monthly pivot below under r1,2,3 then our 1st entry r2 and 2nd entry r3 sl 23 + 20/30 pips. 1st entry tp 5 days high 2nd entry 2p 1st entry price and 1st entry tp break even.
ALERT INDICATOR
S1* S2* S3*
R1* R2* R3*
5 DAYS HIGH*
5 DAYS LOW*
EVERY 100 PIPS ROUND NUMBER*
EXAMPLE 1.2300
151.00
0.7800
THIS PRICES WILL GIVE ALERT
ALERT NAMES
R1 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
R2 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
R3 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
S1 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
S2 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
S3 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
5 DAYS HIGH ALERT (PAIR NAME)
5 DAYS LOW ALERT (PAIR NAME)
Features
FIRST TOUCH (ENABLE/DISABLE) OPTION
ALERTS SHOULD BE SENT THROUGH EMAIL AND MT4 PC
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have a profitable strategy . just needed some help.
i attachd 5 days high low indicator .
Indicator rules
_________________
ALERT INDICATOR
S1* S2* S3*
R1* R2* R3*
5 DAYS HIGH*
5 DAYS LOW*
EVERY 100 PIPS ROUND NUMBER*
EXAMPLE 1.2300
151.00
0.7800
THIS PRICES WILL GIVE ALERT
ALERT NAMES
R1 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
R2 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
R3 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
S1 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
S2 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
S3 ALERT (PAIR NAME)
5 DAYS HIGH ALERT (PAIR NAME)
5 DAYS LOW ALERT (PAIR NAME)
Features
FIRST TOUCH (ENABLE/DISABLE) OPTION
ALERTS SHOULD BE SENT THROUGH EMAIL AND MT4 PC
when this complate then i will explain full strategy . you can make 15 time a month double your account that means 1500% .