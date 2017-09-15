Daily Pivot Levels With Email Alert
Technical Indicator Pivot Timeframe
- reviews: 2
- 2017.04.12
- Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
- www.mql5.com
Daily pivot are relatively important in trading.This indicator have options to select 4 commonly use pivot point calculations.User input Choose... - English
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:
Does it send alert emails as the OP asked for?
Stuart Browne:I'm planning to incorporate in the next revision.
Does it send alert emails as the OP asked for?
Current version, no.
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I am looking all over Google for a Pivot daily Indicator which auto reloads every days @ specified time and sends email with all Pivot Point levels , R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 || S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 at given local System Time.
So that we can specify the same for early morning timing and see the email with levels before starting Manual Trading.. It is very much necessary for a trader to know the levels before starting the trades.
It will be great, if you can help to get a single indicator or ea where we can add multiple pair, and get email for each pair separately.
Thank you in advance.
Hope You can understand what i am desperately looking for. I am not a coder.
Please help me.