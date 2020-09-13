Indicators: Spearman's Rank Correlation

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Spearman's Rank Correlation:

Spearman's Rank Correlation is a non-parametric method used in order to make statistical studies of relations between phenomena. In this case, the factual degree of parallelism between two numeric sequences will be detected.

Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

 
Great indicator. It would be great to have a spearman auto-correlation, returning a value between -1 and +1. Being overbought > 0.75 and oversold < -0.75.
 

I use this indicator and It has given me VERY NICE RESULTS. Timeframe: 5M, pair: EURUSD.  I trade the first three hours in London and New York markets to ensure volume. I have in mind the levels +0.9 (Overbought) and -0.9 (Oversold), so that when it breaks down after hitting +0.9 SELL, so when it breaks up after hitting -0.9 BUY. NO REPAINTS !!!

 

 

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I have tried this indicator and it will not even load. I even tried recompiling it, but it will not load on a chart. I'm using MT4 Ver. 4.0, Build 500. Is anyone else having this problem? Is there a fix?
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Hi,

I am looking for Spearman indicator with moving average. I appreciate if you would know that where I can find such a code.

Thanks a lot..

Cosan

 
Is Spearman indicator are a Volume indicator sir?
 
Cool
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