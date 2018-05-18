Have a problem about lots size (Copy Trade)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
- 2017.02.01
- www.mql5.com
How to Select a Deal Volume
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
-My leverage is 1:500 same as the provider and another subscribers (1:500)
-I never deposite or withdraw while have a position (buy or sell)
Thank you for your answer
-My leverage is 1:500 same as the provider and another subscribers (1:500)
-I never deposite or withdraw while have a position (buy or sell)
Thank you for your answer
you can read the thread/post I provided so I hope you will get the answer there.
if not so i think the other users may reply ..
you can read the thread/post I provided so I hope you will get the answer there.
if not so i think the other users may reply ..
Sorry if I annoy you , I read this topic already (How to Select a Deal Volume )
- following you told me, lots size depend on Deposite (exclude Profit) right?
- if I increase my balance by take profit , my lots size is not increase ?
- but Copy Trade that I subscribed The lots size depend on Current Balance ( Deposite + Profit )
Example (My Case)
- My Balance 500$ ( Deposite is 500$ , Profit is 0$ ) lots size is 0.13
- My Balance 520$ ( Deposite is 500$ , Profit is 20$ ) lots size is 0.14
- My Balance 620$ ( Deposite is 600$ , Profit is 20$ ) lots size is 0.17
therefore my lots size depend on Deposite + Profit
My problem is when I take profit the lots size is not increase ?
Thankyou
I'm subscriber in some copy trade provider ,I have a problem about lots size , I invest in forex at 1500$ (initial deposits is just 500$ and increasing 100$,200$ every month until 1500$)
-if balance 500$ my lots size is 0.13 ( the Ratio is 500/0.13 = 3846)
-if balance 1500$ my lots size is 0.31 (the Ratio is 1500/0.31 = 4838)
-but another subscriber who have the same balance (1500$) and same broker lots size is 0.39 (the Ratio is 1500/0.39 = 3846)
have a something wrong for ea or my balance ?
Can you tell me about this?
Thank you very much and sorry for my english language
If you both have the same balance and the lot size is different, then you must have different leverage.
This is a factor too, for calculating the copying ratio in MQL5 signal copying.
If you both have the same balance and the lot size is different, then you must have different leverage.
This is a factor too, for calculating the copying ratio in MQL5 signal copying.
same balance and same leverage (1:500)
but My balance include Deposit 1300 + Profit 200 , another subscriber balance is only deposite 1500 (100%)
Can I direct massage to ask you ?
Thank you for your answer
same balance and same leverage (1:500)
but My balance include Deposit 1300 + Profit 200 , another subscriber balance is only deposite 1500 (100%)
Can I direct massage to ask you ?
Thank you for your answer
same balance and same leverage (1:500)
but My balance include Deposit 1300 + Profit 200 , another subscriber balance is only deposite 1500 (100%)
Can I direct massage to ask you ?
Thank you for your answer
Have you both got 95% of account participation in signal copying? (signal settings)
Have you both got 95% of account participation in signal copying? (signal settings)
No It just around 20% of provider account
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-if balance 500$ my lots size is 0.13 ( the Ratio is 500/0.13 = 3846)
-if balance 1500$ my lots size is 0.31 (the Ratio is 1500/0.31 = 4838)
-but another subscriber who have the same balance (1500$) and same broker lots size is 0.39 (the Ratio is 1500/0.39 = 3846)
have a something wrong for ea or my balance ?
Can you tell me about this?
Thank you very much and sorry for my english language