Machine learning, neural networks, deep learning : Do you find the available material on this site adequate ?
- Reducing market uncertainty with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
- Trying to understand use causes of machine learning
I do agree with the majority "there are some good articles but it's insufficient."
Anyone with good reference on the subject ?
Deepmind
Tensorflow
OpenAI
This is a wide area and those are frameworks to start building on.
External parties because its a specific area and not like the 'fake' neural nets that are just simple array's of data filled with indicator data.
Machine learning is a very exciting topic.
Fuzzy logic and neural network comes as a "not yet implemented" standard in MQL with the fuzzy lib for the first, and alglib for the second. So here's the tool, the needed functions, and there's what you'll do with or how will you use it for trading ?
Some fill arrays with indicators, prices datas some proceed otherwise. How ? Otherwise just otherwise.
That's why I voted : "Yes, all what is needed is available"
Fully agree with Alain and Marco.
There are so much new Tools and Resources of A.I. (specially in Python Language and in its Pytorch or Pyro Libraries); that it would be awesome if some of them (if not all) could be implemented directly or using somekind of Pipeline/Bridge between Python and MQL.
Is there any possibility in near future to have a machine learning library to use with MQL 5?
Following the official link below :
- Fuzzy logic : well documented on mql5, library from the codebase
- Alglib : neural network, referenced but not documented on mql5, you'll need the official alglib doc.
This is the same scope :
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics
- www.mql5.com
Following the official link below :
- Fuzzy logic : well documented on mql5, library from the codebase
- Alglib : neural network, referenced but not documented on mql5, you'll need the official alglib doc.
This is the same scope :
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics
i don't think Fuzzy Logic itself is considered as part of AI
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use