Machine learning, neural networks, deep learning : Do you find the available material on this site adequate ?

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  • 16% (14)
  • 22% (19)
  • 30% (26)
  • 14% (12)
  • 17% (15)
Total voters: 86
 

I do agree with the majority "there are some good articles but it's insufficient."

Anyone with good reference on the subject ?

 

Deepmind

Tensorflow

OpenAI

This is a wide area and those are frameworks to start building on.

External parties because its a specific area and not like the 'fake' neural nets that are just simple array's of data filled with indicator data.

 

Machine learning is a very exciting topic.

Fuzzy logic and neural network comes as a "not yet implemented" standard in MQL with the fuzzy lib for the first, and alglib for the second. So here's the tool, the needed functions, and there's what you'll do with or how will you use it for trading ?

Some fill arrays with indicators, prices datas some proceed otherwise. How ? Otherwise just otherwise. 

That's why I voted : "Yes, all what is needed is available"

 

 

Fully agree with Alain and Marco.

There are so much new Tools and Resources of A.I. (specially in Python Language and in its Pytorch or Pyro Libraries); that it would be awesome if some of them (if not all) could be implemented directly or using somekind of Pipeline/Bridge between Python and MQL.

 
Is there any possibility in near future to have a machine learning library to use with MQL 5?
 
Alp.Oguz:
Is there any possibility in near future to have a machine learning library to use with MQL 5?

Following the official link below : 

  • Fuzzy logic : well documented on mql5, library from the codebase
  • Alglib : neural network, referenced but not documented on mql5, you'll need the official alglib doc.

This is the same scope : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Mathematics
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Mathematics
  • www.mql5.com
ALGLIB  data analysis (clustering, decision trees, linear regression, neural networks), solving differential equations, Fourier transform, numerical integration, optimization problems, statistical analysis, and more.
[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

Following the official link below : 

  • Fuzzy logic : well documented on mql5, library from the codebase
  • Alglib : neural network, referenced but not documented on mql5, you'll need the official alglib doc.

This is the same scope : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics

i don't think Fuzzy Logic itself is  considered as part of AI 

 
I hope the official has a detailed tutorial, and the official fuzzy logic library is only the basic content.
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