How can I fix the black charts, so that I can see charts?
Login into an account, demo or real.
Login into an account, demo or real.
Don't write in all capital letters!
You have to login with a correct demo or real account, otherwise you will only see empty charts.
Don't write in all capital letters!
You have to login with a correct demo or real account, otherwise you will only see empty charts.
thanx
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How can I fix the black charts, so that I can see charts?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.05.01 13:26
Login into an account, demo or real.
and close black charts before login.
Open the other demo with the other broker ... just to check the situation for example -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
-----------------
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
Open the other demo with the other broker ... just to check the situation for example -
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