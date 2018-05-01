How can I fix the black charts, so that I can see charts?

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YEHOSHUAKASZOVITZ:
 

Login into an account, demo or real.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Login into an account, demo or real.

I HAVE A DEMO ACOUNT BUT MY PASSWORD THAT I GOT IN THE EMAIL DOSENT CHANGE ANYTHING
 

Don't write in all capital letters!

You have to login with a correct demo or real account, otherwise you will only see empty charts.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Don't write in all capital letters!

You have to login with a correct demo or real account, otherwise you will only see empty charts.

thanx

 

WHAT DOES OFF QUOTES MEEN?

THANX AGAIN

 

Open the other demo with the other broker ... just to check the situation for example - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


 
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Open the other demo with the other broker ... just to check the situation for example - 


I HAVE AN ACOUNT THAT WORKES.. I JUST DO NOT KNOW WHAT OFF QUOTES MEENS..ׁׂ(OR WHAT AM I SUPOSED TO DO ABOUT IT)
 
YEHOSHUAKASZOVITZ:
I HAVE AN ACOUNT THAT WORKES.. I JUST DO NOT KNOW WHAT OFF QUOTES MEENS..ׁׂ(OR WHAT AM I SUPOSED TO DO ABOUT IT)

Unclick the Caps Lock button !!!


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