Optimization results panel gone after last platform update - page 2
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My Feedback:
1. Please return the ability to view the Optimization Results Tab in real-time - 'Disable as an option on the Settings Tab' if you will. It's very awkward and counter-intuitive when developing new and/or amending existing systems not to see the live evolution of new variable values in tabular form. If people are not interested in seeing these values they could simply disable the 'live' view in settings? Regarding system performance, personally i haven't experienced any change in optimization performance not to have it there. In fact I've experienced more problems with this release, especially after successive optimizations. The Program will become very unstable, and CPU utilization is maxed out - even when there's no optimization running! I'm hoping there will be a 'reverted' update released very soon, as this can mean the loss of real money if the new platform is actually 'jamming' up and causing live bots to fail in operation.
2. Also, please return the 'Pass' column on the Optimization Results Table - This is also important, to make sure one's system is not simply 'curve-fitting' to the genetic algorithm. The dot charts can tell you a similar story, but i prefer to see the information in tabular form and via the results file.
3. Prior to this release, optimization results were exported and stored in a Terminal Sub-directory "Tester/Cache/" , as .XML files, with a name of the symbol, date and TimeFrame used. These files are extremely handy to keep track on historic results and also for eventual EA implementation across multiple symbols and time-frames. As far as i can tell, the file format has changed to a new one ending in .OPT? As far as i know there is no documentation on this format, nor is there any utility available to either open independently or import back into MT5 for inspection? Please revert back to XML as these files were extremely handy and able to be read by 'Controller Bots' for Auto-optimization etc.
If anyone has in info on the '.OPT' format and it's intended use i'd love to hear from you.
Regards,
I can only support Adam L in all his points.
Additionally there is a bug in "Export to XML" functionality out of "Optimization Results" tab:
The "Symbol" is not exported. The XML is mostly useless.
Here is an example:
The exported xml (small excerpt) looks like this:
As you see the Symbol data is completely missing in the xml. It seem that the latest update has introduced some bug in the Strategy tester... :-(
I hope that this will be fixed soon.
Regards
I can only support Adam L in all his points.
Additionally there is a bug in "Export to XML" functionality out of "Optimization Results" tab:
The "Symbol" is not exported. The XML is mostly useless.
Here is an example:
The exported xml (small excerpt) looks like this:
As you see the Symbol data is completely missing in the xml. It seem that the latest update has introduced some bug in the Strategy tester... :-(
I hope that this will be fixed soon.
Regards
Will be fixed only if they are aware of it. Please report it to the ServiceDesk.
Hi Alain,
yes, of course, you are right. Will contact the service desk...
Yeah...just got the service desk report of "Standard behaviour"...
I'm not against change, but that one really sucked.
Well, downgrading is not really an option on the permanent scenario....let's change the whole workflow and live with it....
(I have a data driven operation, run millions of passes everyday, and MT5 is not that STABLE AS HELL software...so... I'm pretty screwed when it crashes during a huge optimization)....
Hope they have something else planned, though
Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Today the MT5 terminal has been updated and the "Optimization" window is not displayed during the test
Slava , 2018.05.31 06:15
We made a compromise decision: we show the optimization results tab, but update only when switching to this tab. That is, while you are looking at the results in the tab, new results do not appear, went to, say, the test log, went back to the optimization tab, when you return to the optimization tab, the data about the already completed passes is updated.
On the MetaQuotes-Demo published a build 1834 on May 30.
Now in the optimization tab, you can select the results of previous optimizations if there are actual optimization caches. You can see the results of past optimizations, you can change the optimization criterion (in the optimization tab) and look at new numbers and graphs, you can continue unfinished in the past optimization.
Perfect!
It's nice to see that we users are heard by the devs and sometimes problems get fixed.
This solutions seems nice and also very simple.
Thank you