code executed for only the first time
ARRESSS23:
this message is translated from french to english via the google translation service.by doing a backtest, the buy order is executed also the sell order, but only for the first time. then only buy ordrer is executed. where is my errors please ???
- Welcome. When using mechanical translation, always use simple language structure.
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- You open a sell and set trade to false. When do you ever set it to true?
whroeder1:
- Welcome. When using mechanical translation, always use simple language structure.
You can also translate by selecting text and using the translate pull down.
- You open a sell and set trade to false. When do you ever set it to true?
Thank you Mr whroeder1;
I defined the (trade) variable as (true) at the beginning of the code.
Frankly, I used this condition:
If (trade == True)
{
OrderSend ()
trade = False;
}
And I don't know its meaning logically. I used it to avoid the execution of multiples sell orders.
ARRESSS23:I defined the (trade) variable as (true) at the beginning of the code.Yes you did, but that is not what I asked. I said "You open a sell and set trade to false. When do you ever set it to true?"
bool trade=true; // Global declaration
whroeder1:
Yes you did, but that is not what I asked. I said "You open a sell and set trade to false. When do you ever set it to true?"
Yes you did, but that is not what I asked. I said "You open a sell and set trade to false. When do you ever set it to true?"
hmmmmm .
Now, I understand what you mean.
I can only put it beside to the comparison of (normalisedouble).
I tried but it did not work.
what do you think ??
Files:
TEST_6.mq4 4 kb
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Hello Every body.
this message is translated from french to english via the google translation service.
I'm sorry if you find some errors.
I am a beginner in programming, I just studied the language mql4.
I'm training on designing some basic functions.I want to program a very easy code:
I want metatraider to execute a buy order, then if the price go up or down by 30 points, it opens a second sale order.
After 60 points, it closes the 2 buy and sell orders.
by doing a backtest, the buy order is executed also the sell order, but only for the first time. then only buy ordrer is executed.
where is my errors please ???
thank you