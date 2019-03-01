MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1118 - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No changelog
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/releasenotes?utm_campaign=whatsnew.mt4&utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal&ct=mt4terminal
The changelog link is just using the official "Help / What's new" menu within this release.
There is no mention of "beta release" on the build. Not different than all previous official releases until now.
Where did you see "beta release" inside this build ? Have you installed it yourself or you are just here to argue with people about something you are not using ?
Even if this is a beta, is there a problem mentioning there is no changelog or you forbid it ?
I posted it as maybe someone has some information about the changes or noticed what has changed.
Please stop your useless posts. It's a beta, there is no changelog as the goal is bug fixes, mainly for new version of Windows 10.
It was already clear on post #19.
Have you thought about setting core affinity? ...one MT4 and nothing else per core for the other seven.
@kypa: are you able to set affinity to mt4 and/or mt5? I tried a couple of options but they do not seem to work. Below is one of the lines I used (the example below is for mt5, as a batch file; but also tried this for mt4 ), however, both the mt4 and mt5 remain with an affinity to all the 4 CPUs.
start /affinity 1 terminal64.exe /portable /skipupdate
I also tried using a shortcut (via its properties) but this also failed.
Could the reason be that I am using a Win10 Enterprise laptop without admin rights?
In any case, I would appreciate if you could share a batch file line or any ideas that actually work.
PS: does your alias, by any chance, have anything to do with the expression “dreme mi na kura” ;-). I clicked only now…
Philippe Pauleau:
You have all the advantages and flexibility of virtualisation:
- VM full isolation
- snapshots (sure to backup all environment: EA code + indicators + parameters + profile and revert back to a previous test release)
- template deployment : I am using a template for each pair with all its history. This way when I deploy 8 VMs based on this root template, the history disk space ( approx 10 GB ) is only stored once on the physical disk (this is also improving read disk caching when running multiple optimisations)
8 VMs is ridiculously complicated and ineffective setup to achieve this, but if it makes you happy so be it.
If you want to save disk reads and writes you may disable pagefiles in VMs. If you have less than 24 GB (30?) of ram it will impact performance though (one GB for OS processes and cache and the 2 GB that MT4 can use). However using disk for ram is already impacting performance, so you probably won't notice.
Snapshot of MT4 installation could be just copying its folder even without the history if you install it in portable mode.
I've used setting core affinity just once in Linux, I only know the functionality exists in Windows.
https://www.tenforums.com/performance-maintenance/47607-affinity-command-cmd.html
rosspet6:
PS: does your alias, by any chance, have anything to do with the expression “dreme mi na kura” ;-). I clicked only now…
Шшшшт бре, недей обажда тия работи! :D
What part of "beta release" don't you understand ?
I was asking if anybody has noticed or was aware of some changes, in order to share the informations. Don't be rude please. What don't you understand with information sharing ?
I have noticed myself new menu entries in the editor (cf screenshot):
- "TOOLS \ MQL5 Cloud Protector"
- "TOOLS \ Styler" that seems to add normalized headers and separations to the code
- "Create new project" button
- "Compile with MQL5 Cloud Protector" button
I was asking if anybody has noticed or was aware of some changes, in order to share the informations. Don't be rude please. What don't you understand with information sharing ?
I have noticed myself new menu entries in the editor (cf screenshot):
- "TOOLS \ MQL5 Cloud Protector"
- "TOOLS \ Styler" that seems to add normalized headers and separations to the code
- "Create new project" button
- "Compile with MQL5 Cloud Protector" button
MetaEditor is common for mql4/mql5. That's not new features.
There is NO new features with build 1118 (and further beta build), ONLY bug fixes.
MetaEditor is common for mql4/mql5. That's not new features.
There is NO new features with build 1118 (and further beta build), ONLY bug fixes.
This 1121 MT4 update has also updated Metaeditor from 4.00 build 1601 (19 may 2017) to 5.00 build 1808 (25 apr 2018), probably the same than the one provided with MT5 from what you said.
This is new for MT4 users, as the features I have discovered and listed upper were not here before the update, as is thread is about the last MT4 update.
So it seems that this MT4 update is introducing a convergence with the Metaeditor provided in MT5 and latest features. This is new.
This 1121 MT4 update has also updated Metaeditor from 4.00 build 1601 (19 may 2017) to 5.00 build 1808 (25 apr 2018), probably the same than the one provided with MT5 from what you said.
This is new for MT4 users, as the features I have discovered and listed upper were not here before the update, as is thread is about the last MT4 update.
So it seems that this MT4 update is introducing a convergence with the Metaeditor provided in MT5 and latest features. This is new.