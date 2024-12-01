MetaTrader crashing from ini launch
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Wonder if anyone can help. I have a python application that creates a batch file and an ini file for me for the purpose of batch processing tests with various test data. This works great and generates a batch file and an ini file for me. However when trying to use this via the batch file MT5 just opens and pretty much instantly closes. The error in the journal is below:
However, I have downloaded the tick data and made sure that the history data is available. I have attached the ini file that is output / generated by my script. I am currently saving the ini file in UTF-16 format.
The batch file I could not upload here but the line inside it is:
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 IC Markets (SC)\terminal64.exe" /config:"sp_process.ini"
This has worked in the past but all of a sudden it seems that more often than not it launch the batch file but then MT5 doesn't test and then closes.
Any suggestions of things to try would be greatly appreciated.
Regards,
Chris