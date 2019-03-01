MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1118
I have some problem with the tester in MT4 build 1118
A) after optimization I can test the selected results only once , the second time I get a different results, the third time no result (empty graph windows )
B) after optimization if I try to close MT4 it freeze
C) the tester is twice slow comparing with the previous release
d) with set file saved with previous release the tester give different results comparing with the new release
any ideas? any feedback
always useful suggestion here, lot of proficient professional, keen on details
always useful suggestion here, lot of proficient professional, keen on details
So there is a beta build 1118, where/how did you get this ?
Alain,
my MT4 instances has been updated automatically on all the pc, on all the brokers, even the metaquotes demo
Please don't answer inside a quote.
Yeah, I don't have it and I didn't see any information about this build. You must serve as a guinea pig :-D
@tecnofinanza, could you please upload the terminal.exe file, either here or in some file-sharing site and post a link?
https://ndox.abv.bg/
Try this one, just click the big fat green button, choose the terminal.exe file, hit the next green button and copy the link that will show up (and paste it here).
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I have some problem with the tester in MT4 build 1118
A) after optimization I can test the selected results only once , the second time I get a different results, the third time no result (empty graph windows )
B) after optimization if I try to close MT4 it freeze
C) the tester is twice slow comparing with the previous release
d) with set file saved with previous release the tester give different results comparing with the new release
any ideas? any feedback