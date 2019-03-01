MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1118

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I have some problem with the tester in MT4 build 1118

A) after optimization I can test the selected results only once , the second time I get a different results, the third time no result (empty graph windows )

B) after optimization if I try to close MT4 it freeze 

C) the tester is twice slow comparing with the previous release

d) with set file saved with previous release the tester give different results comparing with the new release 


any ideas? any feedback

 
tecnofinanza:

I have some problem with the tester in MT4 build 1118

A) after optimization I can test the selected results only once , the second time I get a different results, the third time no result (empty graph windows )

B) after optimization if I try to close MT4 it freeze 

C) the tester is twice slow comparing with the previous release

d) with set file saved with previous release the tester give different results comparing with the new release 


any ideas? any feedback

Last MT4 build is 1090, so not sure what is build 1118 ?
 
You should probably scan "build 1118" for viruses. Your whole PC actually. And change your passwords.
 

always useful suggestion here, lot of proficient professional, keen on details

1118

 
tecnofinanza:

always useful suggestion here, lot of proficient professional, keen on details


So there is a beta build 1118, where/how did you get this ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
So there is a beta build 1118, where/how did you get this ?

Alain,

my MT4 instances has been updated automatically on all the pc, on all the brokers, even  the metaquotes demo

 
tecnofinanza:

Please don't answer inside a quote.

Yeah, I don't have it and I didn't see any information about this build. You must serve as a guinea pig :-D

 

@tecnofinanza, could you please upload the terminal.exe file, either here or in some file-sharing site and post a link?

 
I have no file sharing account, and here the system does not accept attachment, so unfortunately I can't
 

https://ndox.abv.bg/

Try this one, just click the big fat green button, choose the terminal.exe file, hit the next green button and copy the link that will show up (and paste it here).

DOX.bg - Файл организатор
DOX.bg - Файл организатор
  • ndox.abv.bg
Файл организаторът DOX.bg ти предоставя безплатно пространство от 3 GB, в което да съхраняваш, организираш, споделяш и изпращаш твоите файлове.
 
done
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