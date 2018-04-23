Error 4051 invalid stoploss
Lee Benny Salim: i'm not a coder could
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
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Hello i got an error like this
could anyone please help me to figure out how to fixed it?.. this is my stoploss code :