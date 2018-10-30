How to use signals to do specific transactions (please help me, Mr. Sergei).
About how to build a trading system (from manual trading system to the EA) - you can read those threads from the beginning (the summary of the threads) -
ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
As I understand - your settings is the following:
- M15 timeframe;
- adaptive_super_smoother_entropymathmcd indicator with numbars = 120;
- bbands_stop_v1.2 indicator with MA_Length = 14.
Template is attached.
And this is about how to trade -
And this is about how to trade -
Your trading strategy is, one month trading frequency is low, loss is little, how does it do?
Your trading strategy is, one month trading frequency is low, loss is little, how does it do?
- many trades per month = many false signals = similar to scalping = big stop loss value and small profit value
- few trades per month = few false signals = small stop loss value and big profit value
- no trades per month = no false signals = no stop loss value and no profit value = no money = no problem at all
And this is about how to trade -
This is your trading strategy (template is attached).
这是您的交易策略（附带模板）。
Do you have the latest transaction record? I really want to see your transaction details.
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3. stop loss is: 20 points, according to the signal automatic profit