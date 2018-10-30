How to use signals to do specific transactions (please help me, Mr. Sergei).

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For three months at mql5, I learned about trading technology for three months. I found that Mr. Sergei was an excellent trader and a conscientious administrator. I visited many of his posts, and the content on the blog, and learned a lot of trade skills.
I want to create this thread and invite him to discuss it, because I want to make him a EA, but I have a lot of problems that I can't solve. I need his help. This is an important reason for me to create this thread. I need him to help me answer my questions and test the system, please.
The problem I met was:
1., how to improve the quality of the signal and avoid a big loss.
2., how to reduce transaction frequency and use multiple currencies.
3. how to set up tracking stop loss to protect profit
4. how to join the SHARP ratio and optimize it
My trading strategy uses two indicators:
1. fixed period, 15 minutes
2.when Ent (parameter 120) is above the 0 axis level, the color is blue, bbands (parameter 14) appears the blue dot, and the red dot returns.
When Ent (parameter 120) is below the 0 axis horizontal level, the color is red, and bbands (parameter 14) appears red dot, and sells.
Drop out of blue dots

3. stop loss is: 20 points, according to the signal automatic profit


 
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People are learning it for few years, and you want to understand everything for few months ...
 

About how to build a trading system (from manual trading system to the EA) - you can read those threads from the beginning (the summary of the threads) - 

ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo 

PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

 

As I understand - your settings is the following:

  • M15 timeframe;
  • adaptive_super_smoother_entropymathmcd indicator with numbars = 120;
  • bbands_stop_v1.2 indicator with MA_Length = 14.


Template is attached.

Files:
bbmacd_original.tpl  2 kb
 

And this is about how to trade - 


Files:
bbmacd_original.tpl  2 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

And this is about how to trade - 


Your trading strategy is, one month trading frequency is low, loss is little, how does it do?

 
chinajohn:

Your trading strategy is, one month trading frequency is low, loss is little, how does it do?

  • many trades per month = many false signals = similar to scalping = big stop loss value and small profit value
  • few trades per month = few false signals = small stop loss value and big profit value
  • no trades per month = no false signals = no stop loss value and no profit value = no money = no problem at all

 
Sergey Golubev:

And this is about how to trade - 


This is your trading strategy (template is attached).

 
谢尔盖戈卢别夫

这是您的交易策略（附带模板）。

Do you have the latest transaction record? I really want to see your transaction details.

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