Indicator does not run on build 646
shrtsirkit:Which indicator ? Can you post the code ?
I am testing a EA on Metatrader $ using the Global variable inputs from an Indicator attached to the chart.
Since my platform has been upgraded to BUILD 646 the indicator no longer runs in the tester. can some one help???
Hello. I just got this EA but it won't attach to the chart (EUR/USD M1). When compiled it gives no errors. I am using build 646. Could you take a look at it please? Thank you.
Files:
p1m1t.mq4 15 kb
As I see - this is indicator for Metatrader 4
tkellis:
Hello. I just got this EA but it won't attach to the chart (EUR/USD M1). When compiled it gives no errors. I am using build 646. Could you take a look at it please? Thank you.
I do not know what this indicator is about - but it works :
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I am testing a EA on Metatrader $ using the Global variable inputs from an Indicator attached to the chart.
Since my platform has been upgraded to BUILD 646 the indicator no longer runs in the tester. can some one help???