disable news events

hi,


does anyone know how to disable the small news events. I get them since yesterday.


I use MetaTrade 5 Build 344 (15 Oct 2010)  

Basically I had a empty chart - close Metatrade and reopen it and there I got this news flags.


I have disabled under option: Server: 'Enable news'

Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).
 
Renat:
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).

Thanks for the tip but i hope better setting: actually its all or nothing !!! We need chart properties able to select which events to display (all or only high impact) and set timer removal. If the chart is showing M1 -> H1, these little labels are ok, but on charts with H2 -> + all these labels override and look a real mess.
Renat:
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).

Thanks,

Sorry for this question: but where do I find 'Economic Calendar'?


regards

MJ

 
M_j:

Thanks,

Sorry for this question: but where do I find 'Economic Calendar'?


