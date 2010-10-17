disable news events
M_j:
I use MetaTrade 5 Build 344 (15 Oct 2010)
I have disabled under option: Server: 'Enable news'
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/2348
hi,
does anyone know how to disable the small news events. I get them since yesterday.
I use MetaTrade 5 Build 344 (15 Oct 2010)
Basically I had a empty chart - close Metatrade and reopen it and there I got this news flags.
I have disabled under option: Server: 'Enable news'
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/2348
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).
Renat:Thanks for the tip but i hope better setting: actually its all or nothing !!! We need chart properties able to select which events to display (all or only high impact) and set timer removal. If the chart is showing M1 -> H1, these little labels are ok, but on charts with H2 -> + all these labels override and look a real mess.
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties - Documentation on MQL5
Renat:
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).
Economic Calendar -> Show on Charts -> Auto Update Off (and Delete All Events).
Thanks,
Sorry for this question: but where do I find 'Economic Calendar'?
regards
MJ
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hi,
does anyone know how to disable the small news events. I get them since yesterday.
I use MetaTrade 5 Build 344 (15 Oct 2010)
Basically I had a empty chart - close Metatrade and reopen it and there I got this news flags.
I have disabled under option: Server: 'Enable news'