built 344: economic calendar settings
all the economic Calendar events are displayed on chart, but we cant choose which events we want to display into the chart properties. I hope to see that feature inserted on next release to be able to display only hight impact events for example.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties - Documentation on MQL5
- News WebRequest Stopped
- disable news events
- Help to improve News EA
You can disable automatic displaying of events on charts by unchecking the "Auto update" option in the context menu of the Economic Calendar tab:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register