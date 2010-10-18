built 344: economic calendar settings

all the economic Calendar events are displayed on chart, but we cant choose which events we want to display into the chart properties. I hope to see that feature inserted on next release to be able to display only hight impact events for example.
You can disable automatic displaying of events on charts by unchecking the "Auto update" option in the context menu of the Economic Calendar tab:


