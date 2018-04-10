Strange error related with declaring global variable in Metaeditor
//--- input parameters input int StopLoss = 30; input double Lots = 0.1; input int TakeProfit = 100; input bool UseMoneyManagement = true; input double RiskPercent = 2; //--- include files and libraries #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Breakthrough.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> //--- declare global variables bool isBuyPlaced; bool isSellPlaced; //--- declare constants #define ABC "123" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Thanks, for the prompt reply. Please, see it below Hopefully, someone could explain why this error appears.Please don't add text inside quoted text or CODE blocks, put it outside.
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Dear all,
please help me with an issue I faced in the very beginning of my code.
Please, have a look at the image below.
When I try to declare a global variable (type bool) and compile the program, I receive a strange error: 'bool' - name expected
I tried to search more info about that error in the net, so I found its code - 282.
Unfortunately, there is almost no information how should I fix it.
Even if I assign it true or false condition the error still appears.
My question would be, is it some general error that will cause my code not working properly and needs to be fixed or I can live with such errors.
Please, see the code below... almost no rows but still error.
//--- input parameters
input int StopLoss = 30;
input double Lots = 0.1;
input int TakeProfit = 100;
input bool UseMoneyManagement = true;
input double RiskPercent = 2;
//--- include files and libraries
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Breakthrough.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
//--- declare global variables
bool isBuyPlaced;
bool isSellPlaced;
#define ABC "123"
int OnInit()
{
return(0);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
}
void OnTick()
{
}
Thanks in advance
weird, try adding _ before name like _isBuy
Check the Breakthrough.mqh file.
This. It's definitely an error in one of the includes, and most likely not one from the STL, unless OP has modded them.
Solved.
Thanks to all of you guys!
Really, appreciate it!
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Dear all,
please help me with an issue I faced in the very beginning of my code.
Please, have a look at the image below.
When I try to declare a global variable (type bool) and compile the program, I receive a strange error: 'bool' - name expected
I tried to search more info about that error in the net, so I found its code - 282.
Unfortunately, there is almost no information how should I fix it.
Even if I assign it true or false condition the error still appears.
My question would be, is it some general error that will cause my code not working properly and needs to be fixed or I can live with such errors.
Please, see the code below... almost no rows but still error.
//--- input parameters
input int StopLoss = 30;
input double Lots = 0.1;
input int TakeProfit = 100;
input bool UseMoneyManagement = true;
input double RiskPercent = 2;
//--- include files and libraries
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Breakthrough.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
//--- declare global variables
bool isBuyPlaced;
bool isSellPlaced;
#define ABC "123"
int OnInit()
{
return(0);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
}
void OnTick()
{
}
Thanks in advance