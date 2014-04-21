Add 2 doubles together
Hi,
I am trying to add to doubles and I just can't get it... See screen shot below.
Regards
Rod
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hello,
This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.
- They are more people who can answer there.
- They are more people who can have similar problem there.
- A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
Hello angevoyageur
My mistake I thought I was in MQL4 forum
I came here from clicking on the MQL4 Icon on top of Metatrader but I now see it keeps changing from MQL4 to MQL5 ... Very sneaky .. I will keep an eye that in the future.
Can I delete this post
Rod
Hello angevoyageur
My mistake I thought I was in MQL4 forum
I came here from clicking on the MQL4 Icon on top of Metatrader but I now see it keeps changing from MQL4 to MQL5 ... Very sneaky .. I will keep an eye that in the future.
Can I delete this post
Rod
Hello angevoyageur,
Well by me landing here in the wrong place and you not being able to help seems to have worked out just fine.
Yeah found an old pdf file on the net and explained it perfectly.
Yep all is good problem solved.
Cheers
Rod
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Hi,
I am trying to add to doubles and I just can't get it... See screen shot below.
Regards
Rod