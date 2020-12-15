Error testing custom symbol
Hello everyone,
I'm trying to migrate from MetaTrader4 to MetaTrader5. To do that I have created a custom symbol on MT5 and imported M1 and Tick data from Dukas. (Custom symbol named EURUSD_DUKAS)
Everything seems ok, I can see the data on my graph and the ticks are correctly saved in the appropriate folders.
To test that I have created a very very simple EA that place an order at the first tick, and if I run this EA with the strategy tester everything seems ok.
The problem arise if I remove the stop loss from the order. If I do that, I don't know why, when I run the tester I get a huge load of error message like:
2018.03.27 21:55:23.816 Core 1 2018.03.02 08:59:58 no prices for symbol USDEUR_BASKET (2018.03.01 22:49:42 0.00000, 0.00000)
USDEUR_BASKET is a standard symbol that you find hidden on the market watch. But I'm not testing that!!
It seems that MT5 is trying to mix 2 symbols. My order is placed correctly, but then I get all these errors!
Someone else has the same problem?
My EA is here, but I get the same errors even if I run the example Moving Average EA
Hello everybody i have same problem , pls help me.
Thanks
Hello everybody i have same problem , pls help me.
Thanks
Hello
I saw that the problem occurred when I passed a trade.
You have an idea ?Thx
- 2018.04.21
- www.mql5.com
For anyone wondering, I solved the problem.
I have created 2 custom currencies:
- EURUSD.1 (here I imported the M1 and tick data that I have)
- USDEUR.1 (here I have run a script that have populated the M1 data using the EURUSD.1 data inverted)
That way when backtesting EURUSD.1 the proper currency exchange will be picked up.
If someone want the script to invert the prices let me know.
For anyone wondering, I solved the problem.
I have created 2 custom currencies:
- EURUSD.1 (here I imported the M1 and tick data that I have)
- USDEUR.1 (here I have run a script that have populated the M1 data using the EURUSD.1 data inverted)
That way when backtesting EURUSD.1 the proper currency exchange will be picked up.
If someone want the script to invert the prices let me know.
You no need any script. All you need to do is to set the property's of the CustomSymbol (in your case EURUSD.1):
1. Base currency = EUR
2. Profit currency = USD
3. Margin currency = EUR (seems your account currency is EUR)
Actually you need to clone all the property's of "EURUSD" to the custom "EURUSD.1". You can do this very simply, just follow the steps:
From the main menu -> View -> Symbols -> Find and select "EURUSD". Press the button "Create Custom Symbol". Change the name "EURUSD" to "EURUSD_dukas" by double clicking. Press the "OK" button. You`ll have now all the property`s of "EURUSD" cloned to "EURUSD_dukas", including swaps, etc. In case you need again to modify it: Right click on "EURUSD_dukas" and choose 'Change Custom Symbol', then modify only the property`s you want to change.
You no need any script. All you need to do is to set the property's of the CustomSymbol (in your case EURUSD.1):
1. Base currency = EUR
2. Profit currency = USD
3. Margin currency = EUR (seems your account currency is EUR)
Actually you need to clone all the property's of "EURUSD" to the custom "EURUSD.1". You can do this very simply, just follow the steps:
From the main menu -> View -> Symbols -> Find and select "EURUSD". Press the button "Create Custom Symbol". Change the name "EURUSD" to "EURUSD_dukas" by double clicking. Press the "OK" button. You`ll have now all the property`s of "EURUSD" cloned to "EURUSD_dukas", including swaps, etc. In case you need again to modify it: Right click on "EURUSD_dukas" and choose 'Change Custom Symbol', then modify only the property`s you want to change.
Hi Dimitar, sorry if I answer you so late, but what you are proposing is not working.
I already have the setup like you said, but MT5 still search USDEUR_BASKET to convert from USD to EUR.
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Hello everyone,
I'm trying to migrate from MetaTrader4 to MetaTrader5. To do that I have created a custom symbol on MT5 and imported M1 and Tick data from Dukas. (Custom symbol named EURUSD_DUKAS)
Everything seems ok, I can see the data on my graph and the ticks are correctly saved in the appropriate folders.
To test that I have created a very very simple EA that place an order at the first tick, and if I run this EA with the strategy tester everything seems ok.
The problem arise if I remove the stop loss from the order. If I do that, I don't know why, when I run the tester I get a huge load of error message like:
2018.03.27 21:55:23.816 Core 1 2018.03.02 08:59:58 no prices for symbol USDEUR_BASKET (2018.03.01 22:49:42 0.00000, 0.00000)
USDEUR_BASKET is a standard symbol that you find hidden on the market watch. But I'm not testing that!!
It seems that MT5 is trying to mix 2 symbols. My order is placed correctly, but then I get all these errors!
Someone else has the same problem?
My EA is here, but I get the same errors even if I run the example Moving Average EA